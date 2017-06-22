Laura Ramos: Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Special Education Student During Five-Month Relationship

Teacher Laura Ramos is facing felony charges after police say the 31-year-old woman had sex with an 18-year-old special education student several times during a relationship that stretched several months.

The Connecticut teacher was removed from her job and charged this week with second-degree sexual assault after she allegedly admitting to the relationship, the CT Post reported. Ramos, a teacher at Central High School in Bridgeport, surrendered to police on Tuesday and was released on $50,000 bond while she awaits a June 28 court appearance.

Police initially learned about the relationship when another student told a teacher that Ramos was having sex with one of her students in the special education class. The student said Ramos and the student were texting, and that the teacher had complained to Ramos that “her guy” did not want to have sex with her, the CT Post reported.

While Laura Ramos was married and had young children, the student believed that “her guy” actually referred to another male student with whom she may have had a relationship. So far, Ramos is not accused of having a sexual relationship with any other students, however.

Police said they arrested Ramos after an investigation that included Bridgeport police, the school resource officers, and the district superintendent’s office, NBC Connecticut reported. The story of her arrest garnered national attention especially given the unusual circumstances of the case, with the victim a special education student and the teacher being married with a young child at home.

Her story also made headlines at the same time as another teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a student

And while Ramos allegedly confessed to the relationship, her lawyer said they planned to mount a defense and was planning to read up on the police reports of the relationship.

“She is cloaked in the presumption of innocence, and we look forward to obtaining all the investigative reports so that we can offer the appropriate defense,” her attorney, Edward Gavin, told the CT Post.

After the alleged relationship with her 18-year-old student came to light, teacher Laura Ramos reportedly resigned her position at Central High School. District officials said the teacher would have been fired from her position had she note offered the resignation herself.

Laura Ramos allegedly told police that she had a relationship with the student from December through April and that they had sex in her car on a number of occasions.

