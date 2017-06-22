HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: New Character Posters Reveal Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, And More

If fans thought the release of a new trailer for Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones was enough excitement for one day, hold onto your hats because there are also new posters to be revealed. The new images show the main cast, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) along with many more. Each contains the new catchphrase, “Winter is here.”

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Through six seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans have heard many people — although it is usually the Starks — bemoaning the fact that “Winter is coming.” However, the Season 6 finale saw the announcement that winter had finally arrived in Westeros. Now, Season 7 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 16, and HBO has released a new set of posters displaying profile images of the main cast of Game of Thrones, each with the refrain “Winter is here.”

Along with this tagline, each image contains a main character with an icy blue hue and wisps of snow. Each character also has the flicker of a flame in one eye, a possible salute to the book series the TV show is based on, the Song of Fire and Ice series by George R. R. Martin.

The posters feature the following main characters: Arya Stark, Bran Stark, Brienne of Tarth, Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, Jon Snow, Petyr (Littlefinger) Baelish, Sansa Stark, Theon Greyjoy, Tormund Giantsbane, and Tyrion Lannister.

With all the characters laid out in a line like this, it is interesting to note that there are an equal number of Lannisters to Starks, indicating each family could still be equal contenders for the Iron Throne. However, if you factor Jon Snow (who is a Stark through his mother’s line) into the equation, it means the Starks actually outnumber the Lannisters.

However, this may mean nothing at all if the two families face up against each other in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. Also, if the new trailer for Season 7 is any indication, all their squabbles may have to be put aside — including the Lannisters’ hatred of Daenerys and the Targaryen line — in order to band together against an even bigger threat.

You can watch the latest official trailer for Season 7 of Game of Thrones below.

You can view all of the new Season 7 posters for HBO’s Game of Thrones in the gallery below.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16, 2017.

