‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Reveals His First Scene, Does Marlena Evans Go Missing?

DOOL spoilers for the first scene of new head writer Ron Carlivati’s scripts have been released. Even though it is just a small teaser, fans are excited about what is in store for the residents of Salem. It appears that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) might go missing. What makes this even more dramatic is that it is John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) first day back in town.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Everyone has been wondering what kind of changes the new head writer will make. On Twitter, Carlivati released a teaser of his first written scene. It features John Black and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Apparently, John has just gotten back in Salem and is glad to be home. He runs into Kate, who has been shopping. What is obvious is that Kate’s personality changes a bit. She seems friendlier, more open, and has a nice little chat with John. Will viewers be seeing a kinder, softer version of Kate on DOOL?

At the end of the short script teaser for Days Of Our Lives, John wonders what is keeping Marlena. “Jarlena” was supposed to meet for dinner, but she has not arrived. That is unlike her and to add to the suspense, the hashtag #WhatHappenedToMarlena was used. This is making fans speculate on social media about the upcoming storyline. Is she simply running late, did she lose track of time, or has something happened to John’s one true love?

Based on the comments on Ron Carlivati’s post, viewers are excited about the little teaser. Not only does it sound like suspense is around the corner, but John and Marlena are going to have a major storyline. Lately, it seems that they have been more like background filler, which has not made “Jarlena” fans happy. A few months ago, executive producer Ken Corday talked about Carlivati coming on board. He mentioned the new head writer wanted to use the legendary characters instead of them simply being “props.” Fans will have to wait and see what is in store for John, Marlena, and the rest of the DOOL characters.

What do you think happened to Marlena Evans on Days Of Our Lives? What kind of storyline does Ron Carlivati have for Deidre Hall’s character?

