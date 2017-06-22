Briana DeJesus Admits She’s Crushing On A ‘TM2’ Camera Man

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus may have just revealed that she has a crush on an MTV camera man. The newly added cast member seemingly has a very high appreciation for the network’s choice in crew, and revealed her mini crush via social media.

According to In Touch Weekly, Briana DeJesus tweeted that she loves the fact that MTV has brought “fine camera men” into her house to film her for Teen Mom 2. The former 16 and Pregnant star is currently single after splitting with her latest boyfriend, Luis, who is also the father of her unborn baby.

When one Teen Mom 2 fan mentioned that Briana’s pregnancy hormones may be the reason for for her new found appreciation for the hunky crew members hired by MTV, the reality star begged to differ, saying the man was “fine” and that she was happy to get to see “his beautiful face all day.” Briana may not be in a place to date at the moment as she’s due to give birth to her second daughter, whom she plans to name Stella, in the next two weeks. However, it is very likely that MTV would not allow a crew member to date one of the cast.

The network seems to have very strict rules about how their employees must act with the cast. Recently, Teen Mom OG producer, Heather Walsh, was fired for overstepping the boundaries of what MTV considered to be professional when it comes to interacting with the cast. Heather was allegedly let go from her job due to her close friendship with Farrah Abraham, and the fact that she would spend the night at her house on occasion.

In the past, rumors have circulated that both Kailyn Lowry and Adam Lind have also had intimate relationships with Teen Mom producers, but those rumors were shot down. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see how Briana DeJesus fits in with the Teen Mom 2 cast and how the series will handle switching things up to provide five different points of view.

Briana DeJesus can be seen when the new season of Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this summer.

[Featured Image by MTV]