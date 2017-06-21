Wife Of Chicago Cubs Star Addison Russell Files For Divorce And Deletes Photos Of Addison From Instagram Page

Things do not look good for the Chicago Cubs star Addison Russell and his wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell. According to a statement from Beermann Pritikin Mirabelli Swerdlove LLP, the firm representing Melisa, the 23-year-old has decided to start divorce proceedings in Cook County.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Melisa is seeking custody of the couple’s son in addition to child and spousal support. The news outlet also alleges that Addison “expressed little interest in the care of the child” during their short marriage and goes on to say that the couple is no longer living together.

The pair’s relationship plummeted into a downward spiral two weeks ago when Melisa accused the Cubs’ shortstop of cheating, lying, and disrespecting her in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. To make things even more complicated, a friend of Melisa also commented on the post, accusing Addison of cheating.

“Hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally and physically abusing her. Melisa didn’t want that out, but I’ll say it. He hit her. In front of Aiden and Mila. But let’s worry about Melisa being ‘hateful.’ She was loyal, forgiving, and kind. Still is. She found condoms in his apartment yesterday. Should I keep this list going?” the comment read.

Of course, the post led Major League Baseball to immediately open up an investigation into the allegations. In 2015, a more strict domestic violence policy was implemented by the league and its players to help crack down on abuse. The only statement that Addison has released on the matter came two weeks ago.

“Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful,” the 23-year-old said.

Momma @reidymelisa and I getting the famous ivy pic in #kcancer A post shared by Addi Russell (@addison_russell) on Sep 20, 2015 at 6:49am PDT

Since the allegations, Melisa has seemingly deleted all photos of Russell from her Instagram account. Now the account is only filled with photos of the couple’s 1-year-old son, Aiden Russell, as well as a few photos of Mila Russell, Addison’s daughter with ex Mallory Engstrom. On the flip side, a few photos of the couple remain on Addison’s Instagram page.

Melisa has remained silent on all matters, not speaking to press and declining to meet with the MLB to discuss the investigation. The only statements that have come from her camp have come by way of a statement from the firm representing her.

“It is her desire to pursue a resolution that is, first and foremost, in the best interest of the parties’ son, and which occurs in a swift, amicable and private fashion,” the statement said.

My handsome wedding date☺️ A post shared by Melisa Russell (@russellmelisa) on May 27, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Following a two-week hiatus from Instagram, Melisa has began posting photos on the social media site again, with the first post coming just two days ago. The post shows son Aiden eating a corn dog and bag of Cheetos at the beach, which appears to be in Melisa’s home state of Florida. The most recent post is a video of Melisa and Aiden snuggling together and listening to the Moana soundtrack.

Prior to the Cubs and Padres game this afternoon, the shortstop didn’t speak to the press.

[Featured Image by Jon Durr/Getty Images]