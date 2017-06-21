HHH Wants Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor On ‘Monday Night RAW’ To Promote Dream Fight

It’s already confirmed that the “dream match” pitting one of the biggest names in boxing against one of mixed martial arts’ franchise players – Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor – is on. But could they show up on Monday Night RAW for a bit of cross-promotion, given Mayweather’s history with WWE and McGregor’s well-documented rants against present-day WWE Superstars? WWE executive and part-time wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque, for one, is hoping for that possibility.

On August 26, all eyes will be on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as multi-division world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor take part in a boxing match which, as the Inquisitr reported, will be fought under traditional boxing rules. That means McGregor, 28, won’t be allowed to use any MMA tactics whatsoever, possibly putting him at a disadvantage against Mayweather, 40, who went undefeated in 49 fights as a professional boxer.

Even with “Money” Mayweather heavily favored against the “Notorious” McGregor, their upcoming match has drawn a lot of interest from media, and from boxing and MMA fans alike. And it’s no surprise because even those who don’t follow either sport are familiar with the names Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. That’s why a Monday Night RAW appearance for both men is something that’s right up Triple H’s alley, as the wrestling legend-turned-executive admitted in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

“All sports is entertainment, news is entertainment today, it is just the way of the world,” HHH told Sky Sports.

“Everything is entertainment, that is what people do with their time. This is no different. I think there is an interest level there. Can a world-class boxer, probably the best ever, can he stand in the ring with an MMA guy? And can that MMA guy bring his striking skills up to the level of somebody like Floyd Mayweather?”

As Sky Sports noted, Mayweather is no stranger to appearing on WWE, and no stranger to Triple H either, as HHH trained the boxing legend ahead of his match against Big Show at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008. But while making a WWE television appearance might not be farfetched for Floyd Mayweather, seeing Conor McGregor on Monday Night RAW may be a far-flung prospect for some fans, who may still remember his remarks from last year, where he referred to today’s WWE talents as “messed-up dweebs,” and called John Cena, in particular, a “failed Mr. Olympia.”

While Conor’s comments had annoyed a lot of fans and wrestlers, it’s been argued that it was all part of his own WWE-inspired shtick and not another cut-and-dry case of an MMA fighter looking down on scripted “sports entertainment.” McGregor had, in fact, told MMA Fighting in February that he’d “love to go into that WWE and have a real knock,” even if he reiterated a lot of his anti-WWE rants from the previous year.

Be that as it may, Triple H recognizes the “entertaining” personalities of both men involved in the “dream fight” this August, and as he concluded his interview with Sky Sports, he openly invited both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to appear on Monday Night RAW to promote their match and hype themselves up for the WWE Universe.

“There is no bigger platform that they could have to show the world and tell the world, who they are, and why they are the man,” said HHH.

