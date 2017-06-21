In a sneak peek at next week’s Teen Mom OG Season 6B finale, Amber Portwood is seen lunging at her on-again, off-again fiancé, Matt Baier, after learning he is caught up in a shocking cheating scandal.

Following months of drama regarding Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s potential plans to wed, Amber Portwood goes nuts on Baier after telling a friend that she would leave him if he ever cheated.

On June 21, Radar Online shared a preview of the upcoming episode, and in it, Amber Portwood is seen screaming at Matt Baier as she attempts to attack him before being held back by another man.

“You f**king b***h!” she yells.

As fans will recall, Amber Portwood has been known to be violent in the past and was actually accused of hitting Matt Baier not long ago. However, after a photo surfaced of Baier with a black eye on social media, he denied Portwood had hit him.

Amber Portwood was also seen attacking her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, the father of her 8-year-old daughter, Leah, during an early season of Teen Mom. Afterward, she was faced with the legal ramifications of an assault. Years later, Portwood reportedly attacked Teen Mom OG co-star Farrah Abraham after Abraham suggested Baier looked like a “pedophile.”

As for the alleged cheating scandal, Matt Baier found himself caught up in, Portwood explained days ago that there had been alleged text messages sent between Baier and another woman. She then said that her relationship with Baier had become too much to handle and admitted that she informed him that she needed to take a break.

In other Amber Portwood news, she and Matt Baier recently flew to Los Angeles to begin production on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. That said, it is unclear if their relationship is salvageable at this point.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Farrah Abraham, and Simon Saran, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

