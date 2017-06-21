Corinne Olympios Will Not Return To ‘BiP’ – What About DeMario Jackson? [Report]

After a two-week hiatus, filming for the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise will resume this weekend. Most of the contestants who were sent home earlier this month are expected to return. However, Corinne Olympios will reportedly no longer be part of the BiP Season 4 cast.

The New York Times announced on June 20 that ABC’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations between Corinne and contestant DeMario Jackson is complete.

The network confirmed that filming would resume and the show will air as planned on August 8. The announcement immediately prompted speculation that Corinne would be part of the cast, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to a new report from E! Online, Corinne Olympios will not return to the Paradise set in Sayulita, Mexico with the rest of the cast. Although the official announcement has not been made by ABC, a source tells E!, “There is no way she is going back.”

Yesterday, BiP contestant Robby Hayes spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Corinne. Hayes states that he never witnessed what happened between Corinne and DeMario during the first day of filming. However, he thinks both contestants should not be allowed to return Mexico to finish filming the show.

According to E!, it “remains to be seen” whether or not producers will bring DeMario back. However, if their sources are solid, BiP fans won’t see Corinne on the show when it premieres on August 8.

Us Weekly reports Corinne hired an attorney to represent her when the sexual abuse allegations surfaced earlier this month. Whether she plans to go forward and sue ABC or the production company (Warner Bros.) is unclear at this time, but her attorney tells Us that their investigation into the Paradise scandal will continue.

Lawsuits aside, there is one thing that is known — Corinne has a boyfriend and she was reportedly dating him before BiP started filming in May. TMZ states that Corinne supposedly had an “agreement” with her boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, in which she agreed to not hook up with any contestants on the show.

“She was only going to do the show to get pub for her new clothing line,” TMZ reports.”Her plan was to be on for a couple episodes, and then bow out.”

We all know how that turned out. Apparently, Corinne is still dating Jordan. And DeMario? He recently told TMZ he would never have “hooked up” with Olympios if he knew she wasn’t single. Time will tell if he will be given a second shot at finding love in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 premieres August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

