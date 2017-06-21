Maci Bookout is finally speaking out about her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards’ alleged stint in rehab.

According to her latest interview with Life & Style magazine, Maci Bookout and her family are taking things one day at a time following Ryan Edwards’ recent exit from treatment. As the outlet explained, Ryan Edwards reportedly entreated treatment in May after quickly marrying Mackenzie Standifer, who he began dating last year.

During the interview on June 21, Maci Bookout said her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her eight-year-old son, Bentley, is doing well and tending to the necessary steps of his recovery. That said, Bookout and her family are doing whatever they can to ensure that he stays focused on remaining clean.

According to Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards has “got me” and doesn’t have to worry about fighting back against the debilitating disease alone. Bookout also made similar statements on Teen Mom OG after she first disclosed news of Edwards’ alleged drug issues to two of her co-stars, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, during a cast vacation in Puerto Rico.

Because both Portwood and Lowell have dealt with addiction in one way or another, Maci Bookout felt safe opening up to the two women and later told her husband that their talk was exactly what she needed. Bookout also told her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she feared Ryan Edwards could be in jeopardy of an overdose if he didn’t get help.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Maci Bookout went on to tell Life & Style magazine that dealing with Ryan Edwards’ struggles has been a “rollercoaster” but noted that she was determined to stay strong for Edwards for the sake of their young son.

In closing, Maci Bookout revealed that her husband has been a major support for her in recent months and said he’s been her best friend. He’s also been a great listener and always offers advice.

“He is a great, great guy,” she added.

A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:27am PST

To see more of Maci Bookout, Ryann Edwards, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]