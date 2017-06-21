‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Amanda Stanton Not Returning To ‘Paradise’? New Contestants Added To Cast Lineup

Production for Bachelor in Paradise resumes this weekend, but at least two Season 4 contestants may not return to Mexico to film the upcoming season of ABC’s controversial summer reality show. However, producers are adding additional contestants to the show, including twins Emily and Haley Ferguson and few other names that will be familiar to fans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Amanda Stanton may not return to the set in Sayulita, Mexico due to a change in the filming schedule. Production for the show was originally slated to take place between June 1-27. When filming for the show stopped abruptly due to alleged sexual misconduct between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, the cast and crew were sent home.

Now that the investigation is done and ABC has given the green light to resume filming, the new filming schedule will have most contestants in Paradise right through July 5. That means Amanda would not be able to spend the 4th of July holiday weekend with her daughters, so it’s uncertain at this point if she will return to the show.

Contestant Robby Hayes is also unsure if he will return to Mexico to film the rest of the season. Hayes, who was the runner-up on JoJo’s season of the Bachelorette, told ET Online he is scheduled to attend a Las Vegas trade show this weekend with his friend and Leisureltics business partner, Chase McNary. He has yet to decide if he will join the other contestants in Paradise or skip the season altogether.

According to blogger Reality Steve, there are a number of contestants who have not been confirmed by ABC, but he is confident that they will be showing up in Paradise this season. Several of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s guys will either be at the premiere or show up in future episodes.

For now, ABC is not revealing their names because they are still on the show. However, according to a previous report by the Inquistr, one of Rachel’s frontrunners made a love connection (spoiler in link) with Bachelor in Paradise contestant Kristina Schulman (Ben’s season) when the season started filming.

Will they become one of the couples who will get engaged on the season finale? Time will tell.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 is expected to premiere on August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.]

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]