Drake Bell Didn’t Even Text Josh Peck to Congratulate Him On Engagement–They Hardly Ever Speak, Source Says

Drake Bell did not even contact Josh Peck to congratulate him on his engagement. This shocking report on the embattled friendship between the two former co-stars comes from an article in Us Weekly.

Fans of their show, Drake & Josh, were shocked to learn that Josh did not invite Drake to his wedding, earlier this week. However, it seems that Bell and Peck have not been close for some time, so much so that Drake did not send any congratulations when he learned that Josh was getting married.

It looks like the wedding invitation snub really bothered Drake. As Us Weekly notes, The actor addressed it in a now deleted tweet.

“True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha,” he wrote.

According to Us Weekly’s source, Drake was really angry that Drake & Josh producer, Dan Schneider, was invited and he wasn’t.

“Drake was upset that Dan Schneider was there,” the insider told Us Weekly. “Because he and Josh were friends years ago, he thought he would have gotten an invite, even though they never talk.”

Us Weekly reports that Josh wasn’t too happy about Drake’s reaction to not being invited.

“At Josh’s wedding this weekend some guests were asking Josh Peck where Drake was. Josh told everyone that he and Drake hadn’t spoken in three years. They would tweet each other back on social media a couple times a year, but never actually spoke,” another source told Us. “When Drake didn’t get invited to Josh’s wedding, he started tweeting all of those dramatic memes. Josh was really hurt. They aren’t close anymore and Josh had a very small wedding.”

Josh Peck got married yesterday and Drake Bell just tweeted this ???? my favorite childhood tv show brothers pic.twitter.com/Xqq0AoLuOD — Amber Leeann Secrest (@AmbySecrest) June 18, 2017

Drake Bell and Josh Peck played stepbrothers on their very popular Nickelodeon show which aired from 2004 to 2007. Josh has since gone on to act in Grandfathered alongside Full House alum John Stamos. Stamos and his longtime girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, were invited to the wedding. Josh also posted photos from the day to his Instagram which included Stamos.

Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Foreva eva, foreva eva? – Andre 3000 A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

As CNN reports, on a recent episode of the podcast Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss, Josh talked about the reaction from fans when they see him without Drake. During the interview, he mentioned that he and Bell hardly ever see each other because of their busy schedules.

“When people see Drake and I together, and it rarely happens just cause he’s working and I’m working, they’re like, ‘What, what are you doing here?'” Peck said.

They then ask him: “Where’s Drake?” and he often doesn’t have an answer for them.

“I wish I had a better answer but probably at home,” Peck said. “Whole Foods? I don’t know.”

Do you think that Drake Bell reaction to not being invited to Josh Peck’s wedding was appropriate? Or was it a bit over the top? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

And if you’re a Drake & Josh fan who feels gutted by their apparent feud here are some clips from the show to cheer you up.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Could ‘Drake And Josh’ Be The Next TV Show To Get A Reboot? Drake Bell Video Sparks Rumors

Drake Bell, Former ‘Drake And Josh’ Star, Arrested On DUI Suspicion

Drake Bell Dragged Over Transphobic Caitlyn Jenner Tweets, But What About Before?

Drake Bell Trolls Justin Bieber Over Selena Gomez Split: ‘Without Her, He Is Nothing’

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]