Kylie Jenner Becomes ‘KUWTK’ Panties Princess By Posing In Instagram Underwear Photo Parade

Kylie Jenner doesn’t exactly lack for stylish attire, whether she’s contemplating slipping into a flowery frock or sleek slacks topped by a sexy little cropped shirt. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star just has to pick up that always-available cell phone to borrow chic styles from one of her sisters. Or, if Kylie is feeling more interested in getting something new rather than borrowed from Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, or Kendall, she can hop in her car and cruise to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to have her choice of the hottest designer attire.

But for some reason, Kylie has become known for preferring to post pictures of herself in her underwear on Instagram. Her followers don’t seem to object to the fact that Jenner is turning into the KUWTK Panties Princess, flaunting her figure in a never-ending series of lovely lingerie. Kylie’s been careful to keep her poses safe for work, wearing just enough so that the result is similar to a bikini body picture.

Doing justice to Jenner and her underwear photo series, People magazine pointed out that Kylie has been “very very” relaxed and casual in opting to take off her street clothes and pose in her lingerie. In doing so, she’s managed to go where no Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has gone before.

Kylie has succeeded in even outdoing her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner (known as the family’s reigning Victoria’s Secret model for her runway fame) when it comes to showing off her bras and undergarments.

And as shown in the Instagram photos below, Kylie always keeps her poses as relaxed and casual as her choice of attire.

kyliejennershop.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 5, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Kylie sometime seems to have motives for her madness about panties and bras, however. For example, the phone case looks fabulous in the photo above, and clothes beyond that hint of thong line and bra top would just detract from the phone. Fans didn’t object to her lack of attire on Instagram.

“I can be your boyfriend,” offered one Jenner follower.

It might seem as if constantly wandering around the house with just underwear on could be a problem when friends casually drop by. Not if you’re Kylie, as she showed in sharing a photo of herself in a pair of perky, skin-toned panties and bra, with a friend casually posing with her.

mamas A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Jenner has even chosen to show her love of lingerie in some money-making shots. While her beauty shines through in these poses, the Pretty Little Thing model also made sure that her pretty little label showed through too.

And the hashtag “#ad” surfaced Kylie’s honesty in the benefits of that particular panties pose.

“Love my new co-ord from PrettyLittleThing.com @Prettylittlething#ad,” wrote Jenner.

Love my new co-ord from PrettyLittleThing.com @Prettylittlething #ad A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 17, 2016 at 9:57am PST

While Kylie has been parading around in her underwear for some time, sharing the photos of herself on Instagram to her fans, perhaps her most famous claim to panties pics occurred in the now-famous Lasagna Lingerie Incident. That took place last autumn, when Jenner cooked up lasagna wearing only nude underwear – and shared the photos to prove it.

Describing the great lasagna incident, Us Weekly noted that the KUWTK star apparently didn’t have an apron (or didn’t care to wear one). So to keep her clothes clean, she “stripped down to nude underwear while cooking lasagna at her lavish pad.”

Kylie outdid herself when it came to her poses, however. One photo showed her pulling down her sweatpants to show off her nude underwear. She opted to wear a sports bra, but apparently forgot that these garments usually have shirts over them.

Night ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT

Wandering around her kitchen, Jenner posed for various snaps, including one with her booty stuck out. She inscribed “Lasagna” on her rear with Snapchat.

And as her caption showed in one sleepy-eyed pose, she wanted her followers to remember: Cooking lasagna without your clothes is a tiring endeavor.

