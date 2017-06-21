‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Posts, Then Deletes, Video Of Baby Jackson, Tells Him To ‘Stop Growing’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff posted, then deleted, an Instagram video showing her son Jackson Kyle rolling around, cooing, and generally being cute, In Touch Weekly is reporting. So what’s the problem, and why did she delete it?

Apparently, Tori, ever cautious about not creating controversy, had second thoughts about how she captioned the video. The controversial caption: “Stop growing.” For emphasis, she added a crying emoji.

Now, you’re probably thinking, “So what?” After all, it’s a sentiment expressed by all parents as their kids grow; they want to hold on to that for as long as possible. Tori obviously knows that her son is going to grow, and she wishes she could stop it (at least, sentimentally, not literally).

The problem — at least, so far as In Touch Weekly sees it — is that Baby Jackson has dwarfism. So Tori was maybe afraid that her Instagram followers would somehow find that insensitive?

It’s understandable that Tori would be cautious about such things. After all, she’s in the public eye, and her every move, every social media post, every statement, is going to be scrutinized at length. But she’s also a mom — and a very proud one — and of course, she wants to treasure those precious moments with her tiny tot.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Raising Baby Kyle is, of course, going to present some challenges for Tori and Dad Zach. He may very well suffer health problems throughout his life, as his father and grandfather, Matt, have. Or, he may luck out, so to speak, like his grandmother Amy, and make it through life with nothing more than the normal wear and tear the human body endures.

A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Even if he’s perfectly healthy, he’s still going to have some issues. For one thing, he’ll probably endure bullying, just like his father did — a sentiment his dad expressed back when Tori was pregnant. What’s more, the world into which Jackson Kyle was born wasn’t designed for him.

As Tori explains, “There are certain things that come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height.”

Do you think Tori Roloff was wrong to delete her video of Jackson Kyle being cute? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]