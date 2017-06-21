Is Brad Pitt Falling Madly In Love With Jennifer Aniston Now That He’s Sober And Divorced From Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not falling in love again in the aftermath of Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie, Gossip Cop reports.

According to Gossip Cop, a site that’s become well known for debunking celebrity rumors, any reports that claim Brad Pitt is on the verge of getting back together with his first wife are fake news.

One such report recently appeared in In Touch Weekly. They claimed that Aniston and Pitt reignited their romance over a phone call he made to her as part of his treatment for addiction. An alleged source told In Touch that Brad expressed deep regret for tearing apart his marriage to Jennifer. In response, Aniston reportedly opened her heart to him and told the Watchdog actor how much his words meant to her. According to In Touch, the call left Brad wondering “if he would have left Jen for [Angelina Jolie] if he hadn’t been so dependent on alcohol and drugs back then.”

“He now believes that leaving Jen for Angie was the biggest mistake of his life,” the magazine’s alleged source continues as reported by Gossip Cop.

“As it stands, Brad is in love with his first wife again. And like his fans, friends and loved ones, he feels he never should have broken up with Jen 12 years ago. Jen will always be the love of Brad’s life.”

But Gossip Cop insists that the In Touch story is a complete fabrication. According to their source, who is a friend of the actor, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston never had that phone call where he asked for her forgiveness. So the story is based on something that never happened. Gossip Cop also states that they contacted Pitt’s rep to find out whether the former husband and wife were rekindling their relationship, and the answer was a resounding “no.”

We also have to consider that Jennifer Aniston is currently married to actor Justin Theroux. Would she really be willing to jeopardize her relationship with him for a guy who dumped her for another woman so many years ago? It just doesn’t seem likely.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are keeping their anniversary plans low key. https://t.co/oiQacmjV5y pic.twitter.com/rEP3QtybTL — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 4, 2017

The rumors around Brad Pitt’s recovery after his divorce from Angelina Jolie have been interesting, to say the least. As Inquisitr previously reported, there were rumors that Brad Pitt’s body odor was putting his friends off as they tried to help him get over Angelina. The alleged reason for his foul smell was depression since the split from his second wife and a refusal to shower or change his dirty clothes.

There were also claims coming from In Touch that Jennifer wanted to star in a movie with her ex-husband and that Pitt was on board to get revenge on Angelina. While that would definitely have been a huge slap in the face for Jolie, Gossip Cop debunked that story as well.

We’re sure that during the aftermath of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has gone through some difficult times. But it probably isn’t as scandalous as some of the sensational stories make it out to be.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]