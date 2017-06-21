‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Talks Being Sober: Whatever Happened To The Drug Rumor?

Dorinda Medley has made several memorable decisions on The Real Housewives of New York over the years, and last year she was labeled as a meddler. However, it is Dorinda’s drinking that is entertaining for some viewers, as she tends to slur her words when she’s drunk. Plus, Medley makes no sense when she’s drunk and angry. Fans have often called her out on her drunken behavior, and Dorinda has admitted that she’s entertained by her own foolish words and incomprehensible sentences.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley revealed that she can stay sober during parties, and last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York proved it. Medley held a speech for Luann D’Agostino and her new husband, Thomas, during their wedding celebration party, and Dorinda wanted credit for getting through the speech without alcohol. Bravo shared a throwback clip to a previous speech she had made where she was drunk and slurring her words.

It’s very interesting that Dorinda Medley’s sobriety is coming up, as she was accused of doing drugs last year. While Medley maintains that she’s only a drinker, her co-stars want people to believe otherwise. Both Sonja Morgan and Bethenny Frankel claim that she has done drugs before.

Medley argued she would never do cocaine and that she would never do it in her home with her daughter, Hannah, living there. She appeared to be in shock last year when her co-stars accused her of doing drugs. But as quickly and suddenly the accusation surfaced, it disappeared. None of the ladies have brought it up again.

Dorinda has ignored the rumors since the reunion special last year for The Real Housewives of New York. She wrote a blog post where she explained that she did not do drugs with her boyfriend, John Mahdessian.

The previews for the remainder of the season show that Dorinda Medley gets drunk again, so one has to wonder if the rumors about her doing cocaine will surface again. Either way, it sounds like Dorinda is indeed mocking her drunk speeches.

What do you think of Dorinda Medley’s way of handling her drunkness on the show? Do you think the drug rumors about her are true?

