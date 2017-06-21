Tyga Spotted With Hot Mystery Woman After Reportedly Releasing Kylie Diss Track

Tyga caught a flight out of Los Angeles on June 20, but according to reports, he wasn’t flying alone.

Hollywood Life reveals that the rapper was accompanied by a beautiful mystery woman, who reportedly wouldn’t leave Tyga’s side as they arrived at LAX airport on a sunny afternoon.

Though Tyga hasn’t mentioned having a new girlfriend on any of his social media platforms, the supposed fact that the mystery woman and the 27-year-old were so close to one another while waiting to board their flight definitely gave the impression that they were an item.

Should it be the case that Tyga has moved on, this would be the “Faded” star’s first girlfriend since allegedly being dumped by Kylie Jenner in March.

The couple went their separate ways after Jenner reportedly grew tired of being caught up in Tyga’s cheating allegations, having realized that the relationship had no chance of being what it used to be.

Jenner has since moved on with rapper Travis Scott, which allegedly angered Tyga, for it only took two weeks for the TV star to be photographed holding hands and kissing her new beau at the Coachella music festival.

Even if Tyga was to be in a new relationship with the woman who joined him on his trip out of Los Angeles, though the duo seemed close to one another, they didn’t share any sort of PDA with one another — presumably, since photographers were in sight.

Another day at the office ???????? @viet.raw @kansai_yamamoto_official A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

The news site goes on to add that Kylie and Tyga aren’t on good terms with one another, particularly after the rapper dropped his latest song “Playboy,” which fans have interpreted as a diss song towards the 19-year-old, Us Weekly asserts.

Making comments such as being the “best she ever had” and “she’ll always come back to me” reportedly infuriated Kylie beyond belief. The last thing she wants is to get back with Tyga, a source tells the news outlet, adding that she thinks her ex-boyfriend is totally delusional and is only mentioning her name for free publicity to surround his new music.

Enjoying Tokyo ???????????? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Tyga has yet to address rumors regarding the mysterious woman which fans are convinced is the rapper’s new girlfriend.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]