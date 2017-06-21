‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Javi Marroquin Is Preparing To Go On Vacation After Celebrating Father’s Day With Son Lincoln

Javi Marroquin is preparing to travel out of town as he and his co-stars continue production on the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

As his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, enjoys her second vacation of the month, Javi Marroquin has informed fans on Twitter that he will soon head to Madison.

In his first tweet to fans on June 19, Javi Marroquin revealed that nearly every hotel was already booked for “the games.” Then, in his second tweet on June 20, Marroquin admitted that while he usually waits until the last minute to book his hotels, he did make it a point to reserve a room for an upcoming wedding in Maine.

Javi Marroquin’s vacation plans come just days after the Teen Mom 2 dad celebrated Father’s Day weekend with his three-year-old son, Lincoln.

Along with a photo of himself and Lincoln on Instagram, Javi Marroquin shared a message to his fans and followers which gave a shoutout to his father and older brother, who he credited with being his hero and showing him how to raise his own child.

Javi Marroquin welcomed son Lincoln during his three-year marriage to Kailyn Lowry, who is currently expecting her third child with a third man.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Javi Marroquin has dated a couple of women in the year since he and Lowry called it quits, but currently, he appears to be completely single. As fans may recall, Javi Marroquin romanced Cassie Bucka at the end of last year, and in March, he struck up a romance with Real World star Madison Channing Walls.

Although Marroquin and Walls wasted no time going public after enjoying a night out with one another in Philadelphia, the couple’s relationship was short-lived, and weeks later, Marroquin confirmed he was single once again.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Jun 16, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

To see more of Javi Marroquin and his co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]