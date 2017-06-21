Kris Jenner: Khloe Kardashian Supports Momager Plans To Sabotage Caitlyn Career Amid Feud

Kris Jenner won’t sit back and allow her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, to go on a promotional tour with her book, The Secrets of My Life, and continuously humiliate her, it’s been reported.

It’s being said that Kris Jenner has severely struggled to overcome the fact that she’s been perceived as a controlling and manipulative woman, as Caitlyn explains in her memoir that she never had access to any of her own money, adding that being married to the momager was “difficult.”

It goes without saying that Kris Jenner was absolutely stunned and hurt by the things said in the book, so much that she even addressed some of the things on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to Radar Online, however, Khloe Kardashian and her siblings have urged Kris Jenner to fight back and respond to the supposed lies that Caitlyn has spread about her in the book that the former athlete described as “truthful and authentic.”

Khloe, in particular, is pushing her mother to share her own version of events by publishing her own book that will bring light to all of the things that Caitlyn has done. Most importantly, however, it will explain the truth about all things regarding Kris Jenner’s marriage to Caitlyn, among other things.

Kris’ daughters are refusing to allow the former reality star bash their mother and portray her as a bad person when all she has done throughout the years was offer her family a better life, they claim, according to Radar Online.

“Kris despises Caitlyn, and wants to destroy her with all the embarrassing photos she can find and revelations she can think of,” a source shares. She’s working with her girls – especially Kim and Khloe – to hang Caitlyn out to dry, in retaliation for all the hell she’s been through.”

Though she’s been quiet for the past couple of weeks about the things Caitlyn has said about her, Kris Jenner is preparing for what she is calling payback to all the lies and fabricated stories that her ex-husband has reportedly been putting out to the world.

One of the biggest lies Kris claims is that she supposedly knew about Jenner’s plans to become a woman before she even married her. But all will be revealed in the momager’s book where she will expose the truth on all things regarding Caitlyn.

