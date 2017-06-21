Miley Cyrus Blames You For Her Wild Ways After ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus opened up about the struggles of being a child star and revealed who she blames for making her feel “jaded” and “guarded” after she first burst onto the scene as the title character in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana more than a decade ago.

Cyrus claimed in a new interview that she was treated like an adult when she was still just a child during her days as a Disney darling and admitted that the negative comments and backlash is what made her try to be something she wasn’t, which resulted in her wild ways as she shed her squeaky clean image.

“The way people judge you or people would write articles on me when I was a kid going through the times of having crazy breakouts or going through break ups or whatever I was going through,” Cyrus told Elvis Duran during a podcast interview with iHeartRadio per People. “People would treat me like I could handle those comments as an adult.”

Miley then revealed that it was the negative comments from the public and the media that made her change her style and try to be something that she wasn’t because of all the pressures she was facing from adults, adding that she quickly became “jaded” and “guarded” after reading all the negativity thrown her way.

As fans will already know, Miley shocked the world over and over again after Hannah Montana wrapped in 2011 after posing nude on numerous occasions, stripping down on stage, and being incredibly open about her drug use as she moved away from her good girl image.

But despite the actress and singer admitting that she wasn’t able to handle the negativity that came her way as a child after confirming that her wild ways are more or less behind her, Miley said her experiences as a child star allow her to now impart wisdom to little sister Noah Cyrus, who’s embarking on her own pop career.

“I don’t ever want [Noah] to get like that,” Cyrus said of her little sister, referring to her changing herself to make others happy. “I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

Miley also said during the interview that she told her 17-year-old sibling that she should keep the comments turned off on her Instagram account and not read what others are saying about her online when asked about the advice she gave her sibling about negotiating life as a celebrity as a young girl.

Cyrus’s latest confessions come ahead of her big return to The Voice as a coach for Season 13 alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson this September.

Though Miley has revealed that she’s pretty excited to reclaim her red spinning chair, some fans of the show have made no secret of the fact that they’re not all that happy to see the “Malibu” singer back and have even threatened to boycott the upcoming series over her return.

What do you think of Miley Cyrus blaming adults and the media for making her into something she wasn’t post-Hannah Montana?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]