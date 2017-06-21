‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: One Of Rachel Lindsay’s Frontrunners Reportedly On The Show Just To Get Famous

Peter Kraus has quickly become Rachel Lindsay’s frontrunner on The Bachelorette – but is he on the show for the wrong reasons? While Kraus has impressed Lindsay and Bachelorette fans with his smarts and good looks, it sounds like he might be on the show just to get famous.

According to OK Magazine, Kraus’s high school yearbook reveals that he is just another fame-hungry suitor. In the future plans section of the yearbook, Kraus wrote that he plans on enrolling in art school and wants to be famous when he grows up. He then confessed that he wanted to star on The Bachelor and live a happy life.

The surprising revelation follows Lucas “Whaboom” Yancey’s comments about being on The Bachelorette just to boost his career. After Lindsay had sent Yancey home, he appeared on The Dominick Nati Show and revealed that he isn’t the only suitor who is on the show for fame.

“I wasn’t there to get the next rose,” he stated. “That’s obviously part of it, but it’s mostly about being on the show.”

Yancey added that other men on The Bachelorette aren’t looking for love. He didn’t name any names, but it looks like Kraus might be one of them. Of course, that’s not to say that Kraus isn’t falling for Lindsay, but there’s a strong chance that he is only using her to boost his own name.

Motivation Monday… to get golf lessons ???????????? #100 #thatsnotapercentitsmyscore #whenkeepingit100goeswrong A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

That said, Bustle reports that it doesn’t look like Kraus will win Lindsay’s final rose. Kraus has been pretty active on social media after filming ended, but he hasn’t shared anything that hints of an engagement. Instead, his photos feature a lot of friends, family and, naturally, working out. That doesn’t mean he walked away empty handed, but it seems like he’s still a single man.

If Lindsay eliminates Kraus in a later round, his time in front of the cameras might not be over. According to Bustle, there are plenty of reasons why Kraus should star on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Kraus has the looks and style to pull it off, not to mention his sky-high confidence. All of these attributes are critical for Bachelor leads, and Kraus has them in spades. Of course, this all depends on how far he gets on The Bachelorette. Based on how things have gone so far, it’s a safe bet that Kraus will make it to the final rounds.

Tell us! Do you think most of the contestants on The Bachelorette are there just to be on TV? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by ABC]