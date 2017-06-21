Shannon Beador Gets Support Over Marriage To David: ‘RHOC’ Star Not Divorcing?

Shannon Beador is returning for another season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and she’s excited to return to the show. She has become close friends with Tamra Judge, so she doesn’t have to deal with the negativity surrounding Vicki Gunvalson anymore. Last year, Beador decided that she didn’t want to deal with Vicki anymore. The two had been friends for a while, but she felt that she could no longer trust her. Gunvalson had started to spread rumors about David Beador beating his wife, even though Shannon claims she got injured on her own.

According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador is now revealing that they had a great Father’s Day together, as her children celebrated their father with brunch. After last year’s drama with Shannon on The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans were starting to change their minds. While they had been loyal to Vicki because of her time on the show, they were now starting to change their minds.

Based on Beador’s Instagram post, it sounds like she’s getting plenty of support. Many fans reached out to her, congratulating her on her beautiful family and gave support in regards to how her children are coping with the cheating scandal that rocked Beador’s life.

Just finished brunch at home to celebrate Father's Day! ❤️ #familytime A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

A few years ago, Shannon Beador revealed that her husband David had cheated on her. She was shocked and saddened, but David had found another woman. She was also married, but she never appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Rather than get divorced, Shannon Beador decided to stay and fight for her marriage. She wanted to show her children that you fight for what you want.

Even though David stopped his relationship with the other woman and Shannon Beador moved on from the betrayal, many viewers and possibly Vicki Gunvalson didn’t think that the relationship was worth saving. She has hinted several times that David is a bad guy and last year, Vicki even accused him of being violent.

@bravotv 's first ever #BravoSummerSneak Week kicks off next week, and first off is an exclusive look at the new season of #RHOC! Head to Bravo's Facebook page MONDAY at 12 pm ET for the must-see moments! #season12 #rhoc A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

It sounds like a divorce is far from her mind these days, as they have been able to move on from the betrayal. Maybe Gunvalson is just jealous that she wasn’t able to do this with her ex-husband.

What do you think of Shannon Beador’s post about Father’s Day? Are you surprised that things are going so well?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]