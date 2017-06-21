Bella Hadid and Drake were reportedly caught flirting with one another at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California on Monday night, June 19, but according to a new report, their flirtation didn’t go far.

After the celebrities were seen leaving the club together, rumors began swirling in regard to a possible relationship. One day later, a source spoke to Hollywood Life and confirmed that while there may have been an attraction between them, they didn’t hang out together after hours as suspected.

According to the June 20 report, Drake is allegedly a serial flirt.

“Drake is a player and he hits on women constantly. He rarely denies it and often gloats about it when he does try to hook up with women,” a source told the outlet.

Bella Hadid was said to have left The Nice Guy in Drake’s SUV as he left the venue in his Maybach. However, as the outlet explained, Drake never attempted to take his reported flirtation with Bella Hadid to the next level and she did make any advances either.

The insider went on to reveal that while Bella Hadid and Drake reportedly find one another attractive, they aren’t interested in a dating relationship and are just friends at the moment. They are also said to be uninterested in hooking up.

Bella Hadid has been linked to a few people in recent months, including model Jordan Barrett, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, but she has yet to go public with anyone since her relationship with The Weeknd came to an end in November of last year.

As for Drake, he was most recently linked to Jennifer Lopez.

Bella Hadid has become a top model in recent years and her older sister, Gigi Hadid, continues to see success in the modeling world as well.

As for Bella Hadid’s model mom, Yolanda Foster, she recently moved from Los Angeles to New York City after leaving Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after its sixth season.

