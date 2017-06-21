Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Goes After Kenya Moore On Social Media

Kim Zolciak is currently busy filming the newest season of Don’t Be Tardy and she’s expecting that the show will return later this year on Bravo. Kim doesn’t really keep in touch with her co-stars, especially Kenya Moore, even though she did return briefly to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya and Zolciak got into a heated fight during the season finale, where Kenya hinted that Kim was broke because of Kroy Biermann’s exit from the NFL. Kim fired back, saying that Moore just wanted her life, as she had a family and children.

According to a new report, Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann is now going after Kenya Moore on social media. Maybe Brielle knows that her mother felt attacked by Moore and now she’s speaking out on social media to show that she doesn’t like Moore either. Brielle was reacting to Kenya’s marriage news, as she learned about the wedding this weekend as well.

But Brielle’s comment was anything but supportive. She questioned how Kenya could afford to pay for her home as well as her new husband. In other words, Kim Zolciak’s daughter is hinting that Kenya’s new husband is indeed broke. Moore hasn’t revealed much about him other than the fact that he is a father and his name is Marc.

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Implies Kenya Moore’s New Husband Is Broke https://t.co/pdDd8AGRxo pic.twitter.com/vuO8X63Ycx — HollyGozzip (@HollyGozzip) June 17, 2017

Many fans went crazy on social media, hinting that Kim Zolciak’s daughter should get a peach. In other words, she should be the next full-time housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That probably won’t happen given her age, but it does seem immature that she’s getting involved with her mother’s drama and her co-stars.

KimZolciak's daughter Brielle has questions about Kenya Moore's wedding. pic.twitter.com/L6ZxxI3GKi — Brightly (@Brightly5) June 17, 2017

Of course, Brielle may only know what Kim Zolciak has told her about Kenya and what she has read. One can imagine Zolciak laughed when she heard that Moore had gotten married. Since they don’t talk or don’t have a relationship, one has to wonder why Brielle decided to write such a thing on Moore’s Instagram page. Zolciak has yet to say anything about her daughter’s actions.

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s daughter slamming Moore for her marriage? Do you think Brielle is trying to start drama or just trying to be cool?

