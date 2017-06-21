Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner To Rekindle Romance? Exes Spotted Together In The Bahamas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner slammed the rumors that they are getting back together by filing for a divorce a few months ago. It took them almost two years since their split in June 2015 before they took the next step in officially ending their marriage. However, recent sightings sparked speculations that they are rekindling their romance.

The 44-year-old actor and his estranged wife were recently spotted together in the Bahamas. According to X17online, the Ben and Jennifer stayed in a secluded private resort called Baker’s Bay in the Abacos where they own a home. However, they are not alone as they were joined by their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

It has reportedly been a family tradition for Affleck and Garner to go on a vacation in the island paradise every year. The pair was photographed in the Bahamas a day after they announced their breakup back in June 2015. Despite the romantic ambiance, it seems that the exes are just reuniting for the sake of their children.

“Both Ben and Jen feel it’s important to maintain a level of normalcy for their kids,” an insider revealed. “They’re staying in separate bedrooms, but other than that nothing has changed. They all hang out on the beach, have family dinners, and just relax away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. The kids are out of school for summer, and they always look forward to the trip.”

Unlike most Hollywood couples who got divorced, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner proved that they can be responsible parents. Despite the cheating scandal and other rumors, they have managed to make life as undramatic as possible for their three children. According to E! News, the actor claimed that it wouldn’t be possible if the 45-year-old actress wasn’t up for it.

“It’s been a hard few months but you would never know,” a source revealed. “Jen always has her head up high and a smile on her face. She does a great job of keeping it together for the kids.”

Affleck and Garner have reportedly spent months attending couple’s therapy before finally deciding to file for a divorce. They probably tried counseling to see if they could still save their marriage, but it seems that things didn’t work out. The Justice League star finally moved out of their property in Los Angeles to a nearby place so he remains close to his children.

It has only been a few months since Jennifer filed for a divorce from Ben, but she is reportedly doing okay. An insider told PEOPLE that it has been a difficult decision for the brunette beauty, but she thinks that it is about time that she focuses on the future.

“They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” a source close to the former couple said. “It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

Aside from co-parenting their kids, Jennifer Garner is reportedly more focused on her career now. She has several movies lined up this year including Wakefield; The Tribes of Palos Verdes and Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. Since she’ll be quite busy, it may take a while before she starts dating again. She also reportedly confessed that Ben Affleck is still the love of her life.

“She seems happy to be single and able to move forward,” their source said. “She has a very positive attitude about the future.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]