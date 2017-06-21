John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Planning Second Baby? Luna’s Mom Hints At Getting Pregnant Soon

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend might be getting ready for Baby No. 2, Hollywood Life reports.

Or at least that’s the impression baby Luna’s mother made when she took to Twitter to joke about her frozen embryos, writing that she’s late in payments for their storage.

Teigen’s fans have been in a frenzy since her tweet, with many speculating that she and Mr. Legend are planning for their second baby.

Chrissy’s tweet shows an image indicating that her embryo storage balance is due, along with the caption: “Damn, how’s my embryo gonna be in debt before it’s even born.”

She followed it up with another tweet, writing, “PAY YA RENT, embryo!!!”

For eight years, Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, had been trying to conceive a baby naturally and failed. After years of frustration, the couple turned to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The fertility treatment was a success, and the pair picked a female embryo to be implanted in Chrissy’s uterus — and yes, that embryo is now 14-month-old baby Luna. In January, Teigen told Extra that she’s undergoing IVF treatment again, this time saying that they “have a boy on ice.”

Some fans who probably aren’t familiar with IVF treatments tweeted back at Chrissy, apparently confused by her tweet.

“Did @ chrissyteigen just announce that she’s pregnant?” one user asked.

Chrissy, in her typical hilarious fashion, tweeted back, “No….storage as in…a freezer. Not my uterus. why would I personally charge it rent lol.”

Another asked her, “Why would you use an embryo? Could you not conceive naturally?”

“Oh wow I didn’t know you could do that. Would have saved me a ton of money,” Teigen fired back, garnering a ton of likes and retweets.

Damn how's my embryo gonna be in debt before it's even born pic.twitter.com/OCU1dDNWJJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

PAY YA RENT, embryo!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

no….storage as in…a freezer. not my uterus. why would i personally charge it rent lol https://t.co/EyGvHAi1kq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2017

Oh wow I didn't know you could do that. Would have saved me a ton of money. https://t.co/V75fZoEaS5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 21, 2017

Teigen said in the past that she and Legend are planning to conceive a baby boy — again with the help of IVF treatments. It may take some time, however, for Chrissy to be ready for another pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen opened up for the first time about her postpartum depression in her Glamour interview last March. The Lip Sync Battle host recalled the time when Luna was just four months old and she started to feel unhappy. It was a confusing time for her because she knew that she had everything she wanted in the world, including being a mother.

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy. I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.'”

Happy first birthday Lu!!!! My lovebug. You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back. Thank you @Yopeteryang for taking these awesome photos and the lip sync battle team for such a nice surprise!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 14, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

In the wake of Chrissy’s recent tweet about her frozen embryos, perhaps it’s fair to speculate that she’s ready to become pregnant again.

Chrissy Teigen gets real about having more kids after postpartum depression https://t.co/wJZcPGcdou pic.twitter.com/as7PJ9xrlg — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) June 16, 2017

