Britney Spears’ Bangkok Concert Promotion Is A New Kind Of Tourism

Several days ago, Britney Spears made an adventurous choice by sitting down with The Bangkok Post to discuss the city’s sensual pleasures, a possible collaboration between Spears and Beyonce, her future career plans, and more.

When most people travel — even celebrities — they spend their time checking out famous landmarks, touring local hotspots, or getting drunk at the hotel minibar. Not Britney Spears. She recently found a new and glamorous way to connect with the local culture: giving an interview to a local high-profile newspaper. Spears also has a pair of concerts in Bangkok coming up this weekend (link for tickets), which provides an economic reason for her to give the interview, but it is still very cool that she could find such an alternative way of diving into the local culture.

In the interview, Britney comments that she has not been to Thailand (or anywhere in Asia, for that matter) in a long time before her ongoing tour of the continent and is happy she gets to jump right back into the society in such an involved way. She adds that she’s very excited to perform, not only because it will be a first but also because most of Asia is hard-pressed to secure live musical performances by huge names like Britney Spears.

“I wanted to bring a taste of my Vegas show to Asia for the fans that haven’t been able to make it to Vegas,” Spears noted.

Britney’s popularity in Bangkok may be at an all-time high at the moment because a Thai comedian named Trasher recently released a parody of the music video for Britney Spears’ “Toxic” that has since gone viral. The off-the-wall video is a veritable sh**storm of cringeworthy singing and goofy costumes, but it’s pretty funny and even Spears herself says Trasher did a “great job” skewering a young Britney.

The bulk of the interview consisted of Spears giving very concise answers to questions about her career and what she planned to do in Thailand.

For example, the interviewer at one point asked which artist Britney would like to work with the most.

“Beyonce,” Spears responded without hesitation. “She’s so fierce and her music is amazing.”

Britney Spears and Beyonce are two of the most iconic stars in pop music, so a collaboration between the two of them does not seem unlikely. Unfortunately, the public won’t be hearing it anytime soon even if it does happen; Spears said her next album is still a ways off.

“I’m constantly working on music, but no plans to release anything this year.”

At least we know it is in the works, because Spears explained she plans to focus solely on her music in the future and will never return to the entertainment industry that she flirted with during her stint as a judge on The X-Factor a few years back.

Although we don’t have a collabo between the two Queen Bees, though, we can enjoy this Pepsi ad in which the pair cover Queen’s “We Will Rock You” with P!nk. Also, Enrique Inglesias as a king who gets eaten by a lion.

Spears also said she is looking forward to getting some of the world-famous Thai massages while in Bangkok.

She admitted that one thing has really been troubling her on her Asian tour, though, and that is being away from her two sons, Jayden and Sean. The boys are 10 and 11 years old, and Spears is known for being fantastic as a single mom.

It’s hard being away from them,” Britney confided. “I make sure we speak at least once a day. They do travel with me when they’re out of school.”

It sounds like Britney Spears is having a blast and making the most of her Asian working vacation by wading in the culture. The fact that she is finally in Southeast Asia is undoubtedly as pleasing to tens of thousands of fans as it is to her.

[Featured Image by Chiang Ying-ying/AP Images]