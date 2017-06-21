‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Battling Ex-Wife For Custody

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams is reportedly headed for a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. Jesse is claiming that Aryn is refusing his request for more time with their two children, and he’s ready to fight to get it.

According to Celebrity Insider, Jesse Williams, who plays the hunky Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, is currently going through a messy divorce with his former wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The two were married in 2012, but Jesse allegedly left Aryn and began dating actress Minka Kelly back in 2016. Now, the pair will seemingly be fighting it out over custody of their kids.

Jesse Williams revealed in a statement that Aryn Drake-Lee “restricts” his time with the children and decides when and how long he will get to see them. Williams also claims that Drake-Lee has rejected “without any reason,” the requests he’s made to have the children sleep over at his home. The Grey’s Anatomy actor is said to be getting only two and a half hours with his kids during each visit.

“Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them. She has rejected, without any reason, each request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee first got together when the actor was working as a school teacher, long before he landed his fan favorite part on Grey’s Anatomy.

During a recent segment on The Wendy Williams Show, celebrity insider Michael Yo revealed that Aryn was once the bread winner in the family, but that after Jesse became famous he wanted to live the “single life” and be a “Hollywood player.” Yo went on to reveal that Drake-Lee allegedly felt inadequate on her husband’s arm while walking the red carpet.

Jesse Williams is now reportedly dating Minka Kelly, whom he met while working on a project together. The two are said to be happy together and allegedly have a lot of chemistry. Eyewitnesses have seen the pair hugging, kissing, and holding hands while spending time together in Paris.

What are your thoughts on Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams’ latest divorce drama? Do you think Aryn Drake-Lee is being too harsh when it comes to custody of their two children?

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]