‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Spoilers: Colton Haynes Joins The Cast

American Horror Story Season 7 has just added another new cast member. Actor Colton Haynes will join the FX anthology series for its upcoming election themed season, Ryan Murphy announced this week.

According to TVLine, Ryan Murphy confirmed Colton Haynes’ American Horror Story casting via his social media accounts. Murphy posted a photo of a blonde and bloodied Haynes on Instagram, welcoming the actor into the AHS family. However, Colton will be just one of many new faces for fans of the show to see during Season 7. Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and Leslie Grossman will also be joining the cast.

Of course, American Horror Story staples Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for Season 7, along with Cheyenne Jackson and Adina Porter, who both had roles in Season 6’s Roanoke. Haynes has worked with Murphy in the past, as he’s had roles on Scream Queens alongside Billie Lourd. He’s also appeared on the comedy series The Grinder, but is best known for his roles on MTV’s Teen Wolf and The CW’s Arrow.

After Ryan Murphy announced the casting of Colton Haynes, the actor also posted a message on his social media accounts revealing that American Horror Story Season 7 “feels like home,” and that he is “so excited” to be apart of the franchise.

Not much is know about American Horror Story Season 7 just yet. However, Ryan Murphy did reveal that it will center around the Presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Election night will serve has the basis for the storytelling during the season, and fans don’t know what to expect when the series returns to FX later this year. Murphy has stated that Trump and Clinton will only be seen on television in the first few minutes of the season, and what happens after is an eerie telling of what happens to the characters on that night.

Ryan Murphy also confirmed that American Horror Story Season 7 will debut a bit earlier this year, saying it will start around Labor Day as he likes having the series wrapped up around Halloween.

