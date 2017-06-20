Orange Is The New Black’s ‘Skinhead Helen’ Is Actually Beautiful In Real Life, You Won’t Believe These Photos

It’s no secret that in real life, most of the actresses on Netflix‘s hit show Orange Is The New Black look like polar opposites from the characters that they play. But recent photos on social media posted by Francesca Curran, who plays “Skinhead Helen,” have caused quite the buzz on Instagram.

According to her IMDB.com profile, the 23-year-old actress was born and raised in Minnesota but currently resides in New York City. OITNB appears to be the first TV or movie role that the actress has been cast in and she doesn’t look anything like her character.

Following in the footsteps of cast-mates like Taryn Manning, who plays Pennsatucky and Julie Lake, who plays Angie Rice, Francesca has clearly downgraded her looks for her role as a prison inmate. It’s hard to imagine anyone even recognizes her off-camera because she looks so incredibly different.

On her Instagram page, we get to know the real Francesca who appears to rock bright pink lipstick, winged eyeliner, fake eyelashes, and even filled-in eyebrows on a daily basis. When the actress posted a side-by-side photo of herself in real life next to her character Skinhead Helen, her 59,000 plus followers went absolutely crazy over the comparison.

“Never, ever be afraid to tell a friend about the miracles of under eye concealer,” the actress cleverly captioned to picture.

And not only did fans of the actress tag their other OITNB fans in the post, they also commented on the actress’ looks. One fan called the actress “gorgeous as yourself” while another fan said that she could tell the actress was a pretty girl in real life. Others just said what everyone else was thinking.

“Wow what a transformation!”

Francesca’s April 21, 2017 post got her 4,356 likes along with 536 comments. That’s a pretty impressive response for the amount of followers that she has.

In another Instagram post, Francesca introduces fans to her husband, Jero Pulega, whom she refers to as her “ride or die.” She goes on to say that her hubby was nothing but supportive when she told him she needed to shave her head for her role as Helen. She also goes on to say that Jero never complains when her spiky, shaved head scratches him in the middle of the night. This guy sounds like a keeper.

In case you haven’t heard, Orange Is The New Black Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Orange Is The New Black/Facebook]