White Woman Refuses To Be Seen By ‘P*ki Doctors’ At Canadian Walk-In Clinic [Video]

A stark-raving Canada mom’s demand for a “white doctor” to treat her sickly son was captured on video.

Writers for the New York Daily News explain that a fellow patient recently seeking treatment inside the Rapid Access to Medical Specialists Center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, filmed an angry woman’s racially charged rant toward workers of the medical facility, which was posted online and has since gone viral.

In the four-minute-long clip, the apparent middle-aged woman, who is white herself, is seen and heard yelling for a doctor who “doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English” to examine her teenage son, who was said to be complaining of chest pains.

“I saw a doctor that was not white that did not help my kid,” the mother relays to one of the Rapid Access medical workers in the video.

“I would like to see a white doctor. You’re telling me there isn’t one white doctor in this whole entire building?” she goes on to ask the healthcare employee.

The healthcare worker then tells the white woman that she and her son will not be seen by a doctor until at least 4 p.m. later that day, which appears to escalate the woman’s anger even further, as seen in the viral video.

Video shows woman demand a 'white doctor' treat son at Mississauga, Ont., clinic https://t.co/pes6Xxp0pG pic.twitter.com/Oxg1ib9ZO8 — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) June 19, 2017

“Oh my god, what type of horrible country do I live in?” the mother was filmed expressing, after first admitting to others that she had been waiting to be seen by a doctor at Rapid Access for more than five hours by that time with her ill son.

“Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself,” she followed, frustratingly.

“My kid’s at least part not-white, so can we get someone to see him that at least speaks English?”

After other Rapid Access patients inquire the woman on why she doesn’t just take her son to another medical establishment, the angry mother shoots back that she won’t risk the chance of having her Caucasian child tended to by a non-white healthcare worker outside of Mississauga.

“I’m not going there with all those P*ki doctors, and I don’t have money to go Georgetown!”

The uttering of the slur, usually related to those of Pakistani descent, bothers another female patient to the point where she chooses to physically depart Rapid Access, without ever being seen by doctors for her apparent ailment, in hopes of getting as far away from the mother as humanly possible.

“Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a [white] doctor,” the departing patient shoots to the woman.

“You are extremely rude and racist!”

The woman’s rant can be viewed below. Please be advised that its content might be considered offensive to some readers.

The patient behind the camera, Hitesh Bhardwaj, went on to tell CTV Toronto that he shared the white woman’s doctor-demanding video to the internet, partly due to his own experience of being a Canadian immigrant.

“Seeing [her racism] so openly, without any fear, in front of so many people, without even fearing that someone can report her, it was really shocking,” he said.

The identity of the woman demanding a “white doctor” from the video has not been publicly released.

[Featured Image by SolStock/iStock]