Haylie Duff Dishes On New Netflix Project, Her Food Blog, Gives Tips For BBQ

Most home cooks have a rocky start in the kitchen. In the beginning, meals can be easily ruined and the kitchen can easily become a disaster area. Add a toddler into the mix and things can get a little more daunting. However, with time and practice, most home cooks prevail and some even go on to become superstars of the kitchen. That is the way it was for actor, food blogger, celebrity home cook, and Food Network staple Haylie Duff.

Duff became known by not only being the older sister of Hilary Duff, but also from her many acting roles. She may be most recognized from her portrayal of Sandy Jameson in the family series 7th Heaven. She also costarred in the TV series Lizzie McGuire and films Napoleon Dynamite and Material Girls, as well as in many made-for-television projects including Love Takes Wing and Love Finds a Home. Also a singer/songwriter, Duff sang a duet with Seth MacFarlane with him in character as Stewie in the song “Babysitting is a Bum Deal” on the Family Guy: Live in Las Vegas album.

Duff is engaged to Matt Rosenberg and they had daughter, Ryan Ava Erhard, on May 11, 2015.

Super pumped about her first recital!

This Houston native created a blog called The Real Girl’s Kitchen which was later picked up as a show for the Cooking Channel in 2014 and was also turned into a book. This blog chronicles her time in the kitchen and offers interesting stories of triumph and occasional defeat in the kitchen, in addition to providing home and lifestyle tips and lots of yummy recipes.

Though she now lives in Los Angeles, California, she is still a proud Texan. Duff is passionate about barbecuing and entertaining in general. She teamed up with Libby’s Fruits and Vegetables to give some tips on preparing delicious and easy-to-make meals and sides that would be good for any dining experience, but perhaps a little better for a BBQ. She prepared recipes that are easy and perfect for al fresco dining.

Haylie Duff dished to Michelle Tompkins for the Inquisitr about her past work and friends from 7th Heaven, her upcoming Netflix series with Rob Schneider, her food/lifestyle blog, what she likes to do for fun, how she got interested in cooking, and her advice on how families can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones. She also demonstrated how to make some yummy veggie sides including Southern-Style Green Beans made with pancetta and cayenne and a Mixed Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla courtesy of Libby’s Fruits and Vegetables that will make your BBQ a big success.

