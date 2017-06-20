Kate Middleton Attends Ascot Races With Husband, Mother

Duchess Kate Middleton looked lovely at the opening celebrations of the 2017 Ascot horse races in England on Tuesday, June 20. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband, Prince William, her mother, Carole Middleton, and several other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duchess took part in the parade that kicked off the five-day event consisting of 30 horse races.

Duchess Kate wore a white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen; one of her favorite dress designers. The frock featured a high neckline, three-quarter inch sleeves, and a very delicate floral lace overlay. Kate also wore a matching fascinator and chose a nude pair of high heels to match her clutch of a similar color. Her husband wore gray slacks and a black tailcoat along with a black top hat, which is traditional for the event.

Kate was all smiles as she chatted with various guests throughout the day. She was spotted chatting it up with Zara Tindall, Prince George’s godmother. The Duchess of Cambridge also proved herself to be quite useful as she saved Sophie Wessex from a potentially nasty fall! According to the Daily Mail, it happened as Sophie was getting situated in the carriage that she shared with the Duchess for the opening parade. Sophie and Kate were laughing hysterically as Sophie managed to upright herself.

Kate was also able to spend some quality time with her husband, Prince William, throughout the day. The two were spotted sharing a few sweet moments, laughing together and walking around the grounds as a couple. You can see a couple of pictures from the event below.

Per usual, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge. Fans absolutely loved her dress (which is nothing new), and many really enjoyed seeing her having so much fun. Over the last few weeks, the royal family has been visiting with victims in London from the Manchester Arena attacks, the London Bridge attacks, and the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. It was certainly a nice afternoon for them to enjoy some happy moments with one another.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]