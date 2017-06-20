The CBS Series ‘Zoo’ Returns With Deadly New Challenges And Obstacles [Spoilers]

The second season of Zoo was intense and fast paced, and the season finale offered a bleak look at the future of humanity when the series skipped ahead 10 years. After the release of the gas that stopped the animal-driven apocalypse but also rendered everyone on the planet sterile, the human race is slowly facing extinction. When a grown up Clementine (Gracie Dzienny) informed Abraham (Nonso Onozie ) and the others that her father, Mitch (Billy Burke), may still be alive, and he very well could be the only one who could develop a cure, the team reunites to find him.

How Mitch managed to escape death after being attacked by feral hybrids so the rest of the team could escape will undoubtedly be revealed on this season of Zoo. Mitch has been floating around for the last 10 years in some sort of fluid-filled glass chamber, and TVLine shared that Mitch is visibly scarred from the vicious hybrid attack.

“That wasn’t a dream or anything. It did happen,” Billy Burke told TVLine. “He got rescued at some point and put into this, for lack of a better term, ‘stasis/preservation tank.’ And he’s been there for some quite some time.”

Since Mitch has been in the tank for so long, his hair and beard have grown out quite a bit. “Oh yeah, that’s all mine,” Burke remarked. “I grew that a couple of months before we started shooting, because I was clued into what we were about to do.”

How he made it out of the laboratory in Pangea remains to be seen and who tended to his wounds and kept him in the chamber is a mystery. When the team finds him, hopefully, he can be revived and eventually be able to function normally. Spending 10 years in a type of suspended animation can’t be good for anyone’s physical or mental well-being.

Even though the majority of animals no longer pose a threat, a form of hybrid creatures that are lab engineered arise. TV Insider shared that 2027 was not a good place to be at the end of Zoo’s second season, and rampaging razorback hybrids could spell disaster for what’s left of the steadily shrinking human population. New creatures will emerge as well, and a sneak-peek video from Zoo’s Twitter page shows several flying creatures taking to the air over a city. This is one deadly obstacle the team will not be able to overlook or ignore, and this issue may hinder their progress in retrieving Mitch.

On the new season of Zoo, Jamie (Kristen Connolly) and Logan (Josh Salatin) will return, and Jackson (James Wolk) has a new girlfriend, Tessa (Hilary Jardine), who is committed to helping refugees get to safety. Abraham (Nonso Onozie) and Dariela (Alyssa Diaz) will return, along with their son, Isaac (Jesse Muhoozi). Fans will recall that on the Season 2 finale of Zoo, Isaac’s class was the last one to graduate from elementary school.

As the team faces almost impossible odds, do you think they will be successful in finding Mitch? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Zoo returns on Thursday, June 29 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

