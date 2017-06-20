Bachelor Nation, rejoice! Bachelor in Paradise has not been canceled. According to TMZ, Warner Bros. has wrapped its investigation into the sexual assault claims and has decided that the show will go on. The company decided that there was no sexual assault in the pool on that fateful night in Mexico.

For the past couple of weeks, Bachelor in Paradise fans have been wondering if the show would be canceled following reports that production had been halted due to an encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Reports indicated that the two hooked up while in a swimming pool at the Mexico mansion, but Olympios was drunk at the time of the hook-up — and that she may have even been unconscious at one point. The claims, which were allegedly reported to Warner Bros. by a producer on the show, suggested that Jackson may have taken advantage of Olympios and that he may have made strong sexual advances toward her while she was black-out drunk.

TMZ has confirmed that the internal investigation has now been complete. The video tapes have been watched and re-watched. Both Olympios and Jackson were confronted and questioned. And now, production is ready to resume.

The rest of the Bachelor in Paradise cast will soon be heading to Mexico to try and find love. It is unknown if Corinne and DeMario will be welcomed back or if their time on the show is done. It’s also unclear if either of them would have any interest in filming after this very public scandal. Warner Bros. has decided not to air any of the footage in question.

???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on May 28, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

It is unknown if the producers plan on further explaining what happened between DeMario and Corinne. There’s a chance that host Chris Harrison will address the scandal on the premiere of the show. DeMario and Corinne had both obtained lawyers, but it’s unclear if either has plans to file lawsuits.

Bachelor in Paradise is still set to air on ABC this summer. It is also unknown if the scheduled air date will be pushed back due to the production delays.

Will you be tuning in to watch Bachelor in Paradise this summer?

[Featured Image by ABC]