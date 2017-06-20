While millions tuned in to see The Bachelorette on Monday night, former Bachelor contestant Leah Block was also watching, and for some reason, she thought it would be a good idea to tweet out a joke about the season’s diverse cast.

As E! News noted, Block was a contestant last year on Ben Higgins‘ season 20 before going on to compete in the third season of Bachelor in Paradise. The 31-year-old decided to tweet about Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 during last night’s show, but no one was laughing when she compared the current season to Love And Hip Hop, which has a predominately black cast.

“I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_?’ DEAD,” Block wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Fans of the reality dating show as well as other Bachelor alum deemed her tweet racist and fired back at her. One of those former contestants was Astrid Loch. She appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and happened to be live tweeting during last night’s episode. In her tweet, Loch shot back at Block and called out this season’s villainous contestant Lee Garrett, who allegedly posted racist tweets of his own prior to the show airing.

are you watching with Lee — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 20, 2017

The star of this season was not going to take Block’s tweet lying down either, and Lindsay clapped back via Twitter.

Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday https://t.co/CgEzZLxAWJ — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 20, 2017

The pressure apparently got to Block, and she not only ended up deleting that tone-deaf tweet but also deactivated her entire Twitter account. Of course, she can never totally hide the evidence as the screengrabs of her tweet continue circulating on social media.

This season of The Bachelorette has received mostly praise for its diverse cast. The series had been slammed in the past for its lack of diversity, and to many, a season like this was long overdue. However, being the first black Bachelorette comes with a lot of pressure, and as the Inquisitr reported, Lindsay revealed that she has been feeling that pressure.

"I did not want to get into all this tonight." – Rachel #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1v1AopSDX2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 20, 2017

As for Block, she did not totally vanish from social media since she still has an Instagram account which is now set to private, but let’s hope she learned her lesson and doesn’t post any other “jokes” during the next episode.

[Featured Image By Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]