Netflix Original Series Coming In July 2017

Netflix has several new originals heading to their streaming service next month, and we have all the details to prepare you for your next binge watching marathon.

Near the middle of each month, Netflix reveals the new additions that will be coming the following month, whether it be new series, documentaries, specials or movies. In July, you can look forward to four brand new series, one documentary that was picked up at the Sundance Film Festival, two specials, and a movie which was also grabbed from the Sundance Film Festival. Check out all of the new Netflix original series below.

Castlevania (Season one)

Netflix announced that the first season of Castlevania would be added to their streaming service in February. According to IGN, the series will be a four-part season, with each episode running approximately 30 minutes. Per the official description of the series, based on the video games, Castlevania will follow “the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.” The series was written by author Warren Ellis and is executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, and Adi Shankar. It will premiere on Netflix on July 7. Season two is already being planned for release in 2018.

The Standups (Season one)

The first season of Netlix’s original series The Standups will premiere on July 4, and will showcase “comedy’s freshest voices” as they “take the stage in LA for six half-hour specials packed with sly jokes, hilarious anecdotes and awkward confessions.” Included in the lineup of comedians are Nate Bargatze, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Dan Soder and Beth Stelling.

Loved being a part of Netflix's first standup series with all of these talented comics! My half hour streams July 4th! #thestandups pic.twitter.com/yqcBQLpe1P — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) May 22, 2017

Friends from College(Season one)

Friends from College is a Netflix original comedy that will be available starting on July 14. The series will star Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park as six friends, Ethan (Key), Lisa (Smulders), Sam (Parisse), Nick (Faxon), Max (Savage) and Marianne (Park) who all attended Harvard together. It will follow the group as they reunite in their 40s to find their lives intertwined by friendships and romantic relationships. Axxording to Deadline, the eight-episode series was created, written and executive produced by Nick Stroller and Francesca Delbanco, and will be directed by Stroller.

“Nick is a comedic mastermind,” Netflix VP Original Content Cindy Holland said. “With Friends from College, he and Francesca have created a world that is both moving and very, very funny.”

OZARK (Season one)

OZARK stars Jason Bateman and is scheduled for release on July 21. The series, which also stars Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, and Skylar Gaertner, gets its name from its setting at The Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. The 10-episode series will follow Bateman’s character, a former money launderer, who relocates with his family in an effort to leave the drug scene. However, things don’t exactly go as planned. In addition to acting in the series, Bateman also served as an executive producer, and directed four episodes.

Are you excited for the Netflix original series coming next month? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock]