The Bachelorette Spoilers: Find Out Who Went Home On Season 13, Episode 4

This post contains The Bachelorette spoilers. That means that if you haven’t yet seen the show and don’t want to know how it turns out, look away now.

With the disclaimers out of the way, it’s time to delve into the specifics of what went down on Episode 4. And in case you didn’t already suspect, it was at once dramatic, moving, and extremely trashy. In other words, the embodiment of the whole Bachelor franchise.

Lee’s Racism

Lee Garrett is a racist. There’s no ambiguity about that. As Just Jared reports, he sent racist and sexist tweets after production ended. However, his racism is and has been evident on the show, and Episode 4 was no exception.

The episode starts with him “baiting,” as SB Nation writer Charlotte Wilder calls it, the other guys with his racism. Then he interrupts Kenny while he and Rachel are talking to each other. Then he gives Rachel a block of wood with the word “Enchanting” carved into it, causing Wilder to wonder how on Earth he got to the set with a pocketknife.

That Lee is still on the show is a source of consternation to just about everybody who writes about it, including Vulture writer Ali Barthwell.

“There’s no reason for this.”

“I did not want to get into all this tonight.” – Rachel #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1v1AopSDX2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 20, 2017

A Blimp Date

In what Wilder calls “the only good thing” on Episode 4, Dean and Rachel went on a one-on-one date in, of all places, the Goodyear Blimp. This was an interesting choice for the couple since Dean is deathly afraid of heights. As in, at one point afraid he was going to puke afraid of heights. Fortunately, Dean came through it OK; at one point even taking the controls of the vessel.

A Boat Date

Following a one-on-one date with Dean, it was time for a group date with all of the wannabe Bachelors. For some reason, Peter decided to rap. What’s worse, he called Rachel “a girl from the hood.” Um, she’s an attorney, and her dad is a judge.

A Spelling Bee And Drama Back At The Mansion

Rachel decided to test the guys’ smarts by having them compete in a spelling bee against adorable kids. Josiah won. Following the contest, the gang went home, where Lee was Lee and created a bunch of tension. The less said about this, the better.

Who Went Home?

In the end, Rachel narrowed down her list of suitors by getting rid of Brady, Bryce, and Kenneth “Diggy.” Lee is still there. Sigh.

Tune into The Bachelorette next week, when the gang travels to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina and, hopefully, Rachel will get rid of Lee.

We can hope.

