Kenya Moore Hints Marriage Happened Thanks To Growth After Matt Jordan Abuse

Kenya Moore made headlines last week when she revealed that she had gotten married. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hadn’t said anything about getting married or even dating anyone, so when she revealed that she was finally a bride, people were shocked. However, viewers were also curious about her new man, as she hadn’t introduced anyone to the world. Her Instagram posts are revealing more and more about this mystery man. He’s a father, and his name is Marc. However, fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will have to wait until the new season airs to learn more about him and how these two got together.

However, Kenya Moore is starting to drop some hints about how these two got together. This morning, Kenya posted a picture on Instagram, where she explained that she had learned a lot about herself and she doesn’t want the past to define her. It is quite possible she’s referring to her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, whom she accused of abusing her.

According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she has learned a thing or two about herself and she’s very excited that she has found someone who she is compatible with. It is also possible that he will give her that baby she’s always wanted.

Over the last months I have learned a lot about myself. I reflected and realized that changing my behavior starts with me. I will not be defined by my previous mistakes or bad decisions. My life is what is in front of me and not the things Or people I left behind. Thank you God for this wisdom. Thank you God for my new life. #blessed #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

It is very interesting that Kenya Moore decided to get married. Of course, there are many people who speculate that she only got married to give herself an interesting storyline for the upcoming season. With NeNe Leakes’ return to the show, Moore may feel that she needs to bring more drama to the show. However, it sounds like she may have married Marc because they fell in love behind the scenes. Kenya has hinted that they met in December, so they haven’t known each other for that long.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Since Kenya Moore has gushed about Matt Jordan before, it will be interesting to see how Marc is different from the previous men in her life. However, it is awesome to see that Moore has found love and that she’s excited about moving on from her past.

