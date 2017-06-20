‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Exposed! Former Contestant Reveals Shocking Behind-The-Scenes Moves By Producers

Bachelor in Paradise was forced to suspend filming after an alleged sexual assault incident between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. While the network continues to investigate, a former BIP star dropped another bombshell about what really happens behind-the-scenes.

Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter told Radar Online that producers have a lot of control over what happens between the suitors. This includes pairing contestants with each other and placing them in intimate settings to encourage romance. In fact, Seiter wasn’t surprised by what happened between Jackson and Olympios.

“I’m not surprised it hasn’t happened before,” Seiter shared. “Producers put you in intimate situations. They tell you where to go and who to talk to. It’s a lot of manufactured scenarios and then you mix that with alcohol.”

Seiter didn’t last long during his stint on The Bachelorette and was sent home on the first day of filming. He went on to admit that he would be worried if he was a girl on the set of Bachelor in Paradise, especially given how much producers push contestants to hook up with each other.

“As a girl going into that environment I would be very careful,” he continued. “They want good TV. The more hookups the better! What happens is there are regrettable instances of rape or sexual assault. Your sole purpose is to provide entertainment with a good storyline. It’s inevitable for this to happen.”

That said, People reports that producers aren’t prodding contestants to get drunk and hook up with as many suitors as possible. A former producer claims that alcohol isn’t pushed on anyone, even though it is made readily available. Instead, producers tell each contestant that they need to make friends on the show and just see who clicks.

A few former contestants couldn’t agree more. In fact, BIP alum Tenley Molzahn revealed that she was in complete control of her actions on the show and wasn’t asked to do anything against her will. She even claimed that everyone is required to sign legal documents that highlight these choices.

While producers may give contestants a lot of free will, many of the current stars of the show aren’t happy with how things went down. Sources claim that many of the men and women on Season 4 are angry with producers for allowing Olympios and Jackson to take things to an inappropriate level. They believe producers should have stepped in and prevented what happened before it escalated.

Filming was suspended after Olympios and Jackson performed sexual acts in front of the camera. According to CNN, Olympios doesn’t remember much from the night of the incident and claims she was too drunk to offer consent. Jackson, meanwhile, doesn’t believe he did anything wrong and is planning to take legal action against Warner Bros.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise was scheduled to premiere this summer.

[Featured Image by ABC]