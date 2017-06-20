Brad Pitt was faced with his first Father’s Day since splitting from Angelina Jolie over the weekend and while he didn’t get to see his children on Sunday, he didn’t spend the holiday alone.

After Angelina Jolie and their children jetted off to Ethiopia, where they adopted their 12-year-old daughter Zahara, Brad Pitt was spotted at the airport in Nice, France, with his longtime friend Dede Gardner, who is also the president of Plan B Entertainment, which was founded by Pitt.

On June 19, Radar Online shared photos of Brad Pitt appearing to be “down and distressed” on Father’s Day as he held his head while wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt at the airport. As for his female business partner, she was not seen at all in the photos.

As the outlet explained to readers, Brad Pitt has been busy with his Los Feliz home in recent months in hopes of having his six children, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, coming to visit him at some point this summer.

Brad Pitt’s appearance at the airport in Nice came just hours after Angelina Jolie and their kids were photographed at an airport in Los Angeles.

Although Brad Pitt appeared to have plans to go out of the country on Father’s Day, a source told Hollywood Life over the weekend that he was upset that his special plans for himself and his kids were ruined by Angelina Jolie’s trip out of the country.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids and were married in August 2014. Then, two years later, just weeks after celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary in Beverly Hills, California, Jolie suddenly filed for divorce and requested she be given full physical custody of their kids.

Since their split, Angelina Jolie has been seen out and about with her kids a number of times, but Brad Pitt hasn’t been seen with his children at all. Although Pitt was seen getting therapy at the same place where his son Pax received therapy, they were never pictured together and reportedly participated in separate sessions.

