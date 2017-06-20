First ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Shares Her Story Of Terrifying Seizure, Says Stress May Have Been A Factor

Trista Sutter made headlines back in 2002 when she was cast as the first-ever Bachelorette. She found her true love when she gave the final rose to Ryan Sutter, and they have since lived happily ever after. However, her quiet life with her husband and two kids suddenly got turned upside down. She is now back in the spotlight after suffering a major seizure while she was vacationing with her family in Croatia. The mom-of-two sat down for the first time since her health crisis to explain how it all went down.

The interview, which was shown on GMA on Tuesday, had the reality couple speaking out on what happened during the scariest time in their lives. Trista explained that she was sitting on a tour bus next to her 8-year-old daughter, and the next thing she knew she was convulsing and turning blue. She said she remembers feeling very dizzy and nauseous right before the seizure happened. She described it as a “white euphoria.”

Her husband, who is a trained EMT, rushed to her side to check her breathing. He described in the interview just how bad she was at that moment and what he did next.

“I was checking her pulse. She was shaking and stiff. Her eyes were wide open, rolled back in her head, looking sort of up. She wasn’t breathing. She was turning sort of blue.”

Ryan said that this was the most terrified he has ever been. When asked how their daughter, Blakesley, was coping with it all, Trista said that she was traumatized by the experience and probably still is. She said that watching her mommy lying on her lap convulsing still has an effect on her.

The medical staff at the local Croatian hospital couldn’t find anything wrong that would have caused the seizure to happen. They advised her not to drive until she got back home to the U.S. to see a neurologist. Sutter said that other than having the occasional headaches as everyone else does, there were no signs that would have alerted her that this would happen.

While there has not yet been a confirmed diagnosis as to what actually caused the seizure in the first place, Trista Sutter suspects that stress may have been a factor. She mentioned that if it could happen to her, who thought she was pretty healthy, it could happen to anyone.

According to Dr. Derek Chong, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, studies have shown that 1 out of 10 people will suffer from a seizure sometime in their life. He also mentioned that stress and lack of sleep might be contributing factors in someone having a seizure.

The 44-year-old reality star said that this whole experience had changed her life. She wants to help support others who may have gone through a similar experience. Despite what she went through a few weeks ago, Trista wants to enjoy her life even more and stress less.

As for her scary health issues, she is hopeful that the doctors will discover what exactly caused the seizure in the first place. Unfortunately, it could happen again. She is still unable to drive until she gets the okay from her doctors. This has given Trista Sutter a new perspective now that she lived through this awful experience.

“God forbid, I have another seizure or event in the car. And I could kill someone, I could kill myself. I could kill my kids. I have to have a new perspective in order to keep me and my family and everyone around me safe.”

Bachelor Nation is glad that she is okay. Sutter said that she is thankful for all of the outpouring of love and support that she has received from fans and from people who have gone through the same thing. Trista Sutter has found her Prince Charming through The Bachelorette and will continue to appreciate and enjoy every aspect of her life.

