Although the talent agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo refuted reports that the SongSong couple spent a week-long vacation in Bali, they failed to confirm that the Hallyu couple is not dating.

On Monday, the artist agencies that manage Hallyu stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo emphasized that the SongSong couple did not spend time together in Bali. While Song Joong-ki’s agency Blossom Entertainment stressed that the Bali vacation was a getaway trip with his friends ahead of the Battleship Island premiere, Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA released a statement that the actress was in the scenic tourist spot to discuss a project.

“It is true she went to Bali but it was for a project meeting. We confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” UAA told Yonhap.

Actor Song Joong-ki’s agency went a step further to say that the Battleship Island star had no clue that Song Hye-kyo, too, was in Bali at the time. This statement has left a lot of SongSong fans stumped because it just seems a tad unlikely that the Descendants of the Sun actors who enjoyed each other’s company on and off the sets, and who, more often than not, claimed they were “very good friends” weren’t aware of each other’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the SongSong shippers on social media are in denial. The loyalists, who spent a huge amount of time posting photoshopped images of the SongSong wedding, strongly believe that the actors’ agencies have refuted the Bali meet-up rumors for official reasons. Fans of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo still believe that the Hallyu couple will announce their engagement soon.

Ahh #SongSongCouple ????????

Our Ninja Couple is really really Smart! It's ok if you don't want to tell us now ☺ We'll Patiently Wait for you ❤???? pic.twitter.com/BB2paM526z — SongSong Couple (@ImagineSongSong) June 20, 2017

Amidst the Bali controversy, fans are also excited about Song Joong-ki’s upcoming Korean movie Battleship Island.

The actor, along with his other Battleship Island costars, landed yet another cover, starring on the Harper’s Bazaar July issue. Addressing a press conference on July 15, Song Joong-ki said it was an honor to work with Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub, and Lee Jung-hyun. The movie will be released in Korea on July 26. There’s no word yet on the U.S and Philippines release date. In Malaysia and Taiwan, the movie will hit the theaters on August 17 and August 18, respectively. In Thailand and Hong Kong, Battleship Island will premiere on August 3 and August 10, respectively.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]