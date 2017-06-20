Deadly Menage A Trois: 20-Year-Old Dead After Threesome

A sexual threesome turned deadly early on Monday morning in Brooklyn, New York, after 20-year-old Manos Ikonomidis engaged in a steamy romp with 21-year-old Jack Dougherty and an unidentified woman.

Perth Now reported that Manos Ikonomidis was allegedly stabbed and beaten to death after the sexual threesome. Ikonomidis died after collapsing in the first-floor hallway of a building in Brooklyn, New York.

According to police, the woman involved became upset when one of the men began filming the ménage à trois, so Jack Dougherty drove her back to her Staten Island home, leaving Ikonomidis in the building.

It is alleged that the woman then contacted her boyfriend, who was not part of the threesome, saying she had been raped.

Ikonomidis decided to leave when Dougherty returned to the apartment, but on leaving the apartment, he was confronted by three men who attacked him with a baseball bat and stabbed him in the chest, back, and left torso.

It is understood that surveillance camera footage shows three men chasing Ikonomidis as he attempted to leave the building. The Daily News reported that he collapsed in the hallway of the building before managing to knock on a resident’s apartment, all the while bleeding profusely from stab wounds.

The resident opened her door, and Ikonomidis “fell into her house.” He was apologizing profusely while pleading for help.

“I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. They hit me in the head, they hit my head with a bat.”

The Daily News was told that Ikonomidis’s girlfriend, who was not part of the threesome, had received a scary Instagram message.

“Your boyfriend f***ed up and will be taken care of.”

First-floor tenant Mike Rivera said that he came out of his apartment after hearing the commotion and could see “the kid bleeding,” but couldn’t tell where the blood was coming from, nor could he understand what Ikonomidis was saying.

“He was all pale. He was on his back. He was wearing black. He was mumbling, but you couldn’t understand what he was saying. He wasn’t putting his words together.”

The tenants watched in horror as ambulance officers tried to keep Manos Ikonomidis alive.

“I didn’t know where he was bleeding from until they flipped him over. There was a lot of blood. It’s sad. He’s a young kid who had his whole life in front of him.”

Sadly, Ikonomidis died at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn at 4:33 a.m.

Manos Ikonomidis stabbed and beaten to death after menage a trois https://t.co/mGxkpP8VsK — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) June 20, 2017

Just hours after the killing, Ikonomidis’s girlfriend arrived at the crime scene.

“Oh my God, no! My baby, it can’t be f***ing real! [Why] didn’t you go home? Why didn’t you listen to me? He better go to f***ing jail! [Will] you guys get him please? My baby, my baby, I love you so much.”

A New York Police Department spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time.

The Daily News reported that Jack Dougherty has been questioned by police, but is not a suspect in the death of Ikonomidis.

According to police sources, there is no evidence the encounter was anything but consensual. Shocked building resident, Carol Petersen, called the incident a “nightmare,” like “something out of a horror movie.”

Surveillance cameras at the scene captured two white men and a black man chasing Ikonomidis with baseball bats as he attempted to leave the building.

One resident said that Jack Dougherty appeared devastated as he left the building with police.

“Jack was crying. He had his head down.”

Ikonomidis’s neighbors were stunned at the news. While he lived with his mother, stepfather, and young stepsister, he often stayed with his girlfriend. They said he was a very courteous young man who dreamed of a career in the music industry.

Manos Ikonomidis’s neighbor, Maria Brancaleone, said that she is in “total shock” over the tragic death. Referring to the 20-year-old as “beautiful” and “such a nice boy,” Brancaleone remembered that the now-deceased man was always ready to lend a hand and “help you out when you needed it.”

[Featured Image by timurtuchkin/Shutterstock]