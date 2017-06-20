Relive The Magic Of ‘Harry Potter’ With Pottermore’s Wizarding World Book Club

It was 20 years ago today that Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first published by Bloomsbury in the United Kingdom. At the time, no one knew that the story of the Boy Who Lived would reach the amazing heights that it has – touching the lives of millions.

If you have been thinking about re-reading the series then you really couldn’t pick a better time to start than now as Pottermore has just launched the Wizarding World Book Club, which kicks off today (June 20). The book club is in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the book’s first publication in the U.K.

Many who were fans of the series when it was first being written are now reading it to their own children, to share the magical world that they hold so close to their hearts. Now, fans around the world will have the chance to read the series together – starting with the first book – as well as to discuss different themes surrounding the books on both Twitter and Pottermore.

You can follow the excitement on Twitter at user @wwbookclub and you can join the discussions with the hashtag #harrypotter20 – or you can register an account (or login to an existing account) and join the discussion on Pottermore.com!

The discussions on Twitter will be on Friday’s at 11 p.m. ET – and each week there will be a different theme up for debate or discussion among all the fans worldwide who are reliving the magic of the series. Theme’s for the next five weeks have already been announced on Pottermore.

This week is simply a welcome to the Wizarding World Book Club, but starting next Friday the themes will be as shown below.

Week 1 – Magic and the Muggle World

Week 2 – First Impressions

Week 3 – Education

Week 4 – Friendship

Week 5 – Heroes and Villains

The excitement won’t stop when Sorcerer’s Stone has been read – the Wizarding World Book Club will continue with the entire series, reading roughly one book a month through the end of the year until all the books have been re-read. Each month the Friday night discussions will continue, and the Book Club page on Pottermore will post the themes to be discussed with each book!

This is an excellent chance for fans new and old to come together and enjoy the series again, going back to where it all started in the cupboard under the stairs and following the Golden Trio all the way through their final victory over Voldemort in Deathly Hallows.

Are you going to join in on the fun and re-read the Harry Potter series along with the rest of the Wizarding World Book Club? Don’t forget to chime in on Twitter, Friday nights at 11 p.m. ET with the hashtag #HarryPotter20! Or you can log in on Pottermore for a discussion over 140 characters.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Newsmakers/Getty Images]