“Inconceivable” Star Natalie Eva Marie Talks New York, Upcoming Projects & Branching Out

Natalie Eva Marie first turned heads as a WWE Superstar, also starring in six seasons of the hit E! series Total Divas. Known for being the master of “all things red,” Natalie launched her own fashion line, NEM Fashion, in 2016. Natalie also made an appearance as a judge for the Miss Teen USA 2016 Competition. Prior to her work with WWE, Natalie was a successful fitness model, appearing on magazine covers and winning competitions, and had appeared on shows like Entourage, CSI: New York, 90210, and America’s Got Talent.

On June 30th, her first feature film, Inconceivable— also starring Nicolas Cage, Gina Gershon and Faye Dunaway — hits theaters and on-demand outlets. Currently, her film Action No. 1, as written by Tom Lennon and Robert Ben Garant, is in post-production. And just a few weeks back, Natalie appeared on TBS as part of the ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational Celebrity Showdown.

The Inquisitr caught up with Natalie for a few questions over e-mail. She can be followed on Instagram, where she currently has over 3.8 million followers, and Twitter via @NatalieEvaMarie.

Do you have a favorite restaurant in New York?

Natalie Eva Marie: “The food in New York is absolutely fabulous. There’s always something new around the corner! I look forward to returning and exploring some new spots. My favorite restaurant to go to in New York is BLT Steak. It’s incredible and you must be ready to bring your appetite.”

What do you remember about the first time you ever traveled to New York?

Natalie Eva Marie: “My first time in New York City was for Wrestlemania at MetLife Stadium. It was an insanely-awesome experience and I fell in love with the city.”

Do you have any projects coming up?

Natalie Eva Marie: “I just wrapped the ELEAGUE Street Fighter Celebrity Showdown for TBS, which was cool because, on any given night you can find me battling it out with my husband over a video game on the couch. It was definitely a fun experience! I was ready for the action and got into my character, Laura Matsuda. I came to play and was up against the legend, Shaq. I also just wrapped back-to-back films. Inconceivable and ActionNo. 1.”

Ultimately, is there a goal you’re working towards with your career?

Natalie Eva Marie: “My goal is to be an innovator, to break boundaries within my industry, and to branch out to multiple other industries. I want to motivate and inspire young girls to pursue their dreams, no matter how big they are, and encourage them to never set limitations on what they believe they can achieve.”

In your limited free time, what do you like to do for fun?

Natalie Eva Marie: “Free time is pretty much nonexistent since I’m always busy working on projects that I love. I am also very blessed to have my husband as my business partner, so we work together and get to spend a lot of time with one another. When we have some time away from our projects, we will order in some food and throw on some Netflix or play video games.”

Finally, Natalie, any last words for the kids?

Natalie Eva Marie: “You are valuable beyond measure. Don’t lose track of who you are in the expanding age of social media. In a society and culture that promotes so much negativity and is constantly telling kids how inadequate they are, it is important for them to hear how valuable they are. Social media has a ton of benefits, but it also has the ability to really discourage children and paint a picture of “reality” that isn’t real.”

[Feature Image by Theo and Juliet]