Melania And Ivanka Tweet Sweet Messages For Fathers — Twitter Erupts In Anger

It seems President Trump’s women can’t catch a break. Both First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter Ivanka Trump Kushner tweeted sweet Father’s Day messages only to be met with Twitter’s wrath. The social media reaction is neither new or shocking as Ivanka herself recently stated to Fox and Friends how shocked she was by the “level of viciousness” in politics. You may see that report below. Well, the viciousness did not subside for the holiday and though Melania and Ivanka shared sweet and touching photos, the two were blasted by President Trump’s detractors and the tone was anything but pleasant. Though some thought in light of the recent Congressional Baseball Game shooting things might tone down between the right and the left, it appears that isn’t the case. By Monday morning, the climate between the right and left is just as contentious as it ever was.

Ivanka Trump shared two photos on Father’s Day. The first was a photo of herself with husband Jared Kushner and the couple’s three children Arabella, Theodore, and Joseph. The second photo was of Ivanka with her father and husband. Melania Trump chose not to add a personal photo of herself with either her father or husband Donald Trump but instead tweeted a sweet and simple message.

"There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting…but this isn't supposed to be easy." –@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/viiMQ2ij1d — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 12, 2017

Happy Father's Day! Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/3uLadcW1gy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

It wasn’t long after Ivanka Trump Kushner tweeted a photo of herself with husband Jared that the vitriol began. Here are several of the responses shared on Twitter following her tweet. Some wasted no time pointing out that Jared Kushner’s father spent time in prison for tax evasion and other charges.

We all have confidence he'll be just as good a Prison Dad as Charlie Kushner was. — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 18, 2017

Dear President Daddy, Don't worry! I'm working on rehabilitating my image so people forget I'm a liar and a hypocrite. Love,

Ivanchka — Jeremy Greenfield (@jdgreenfield) June 18, 2017

Is this the photo Jared will hang in his prison cell?

I hope he looks as good in orange as Trump does.#SundayMorning#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/srjHSJ4FOW — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 18, 2017

Jesus Christ. Tiffany will be the only trump able to take care of Ivanka's kids when she and Jared and the rest of the family go to prison. — Dick Grimm (@GrimmNightfall) June 17, 2017

Oh Ivanka this makes me sad knowing what a traitor and criminal Jared is – the kids will miss him – — susan kearney (@sckearney1) June 18, 2017

Which nanny gets the kids when Ivanka and Jared go to jail? — midlifebroad (@GinaMK) June 15, 2017

So sickening. Ivanka and Jared, the silver spoon kids, strike again. So happy they were elected too! Oh, wait… — Deborah Beason (@DeborahBeason1) June 19, 2017

The wrath wasn’t reserved solely for Ivanka’s photo with Jared and their children. Ivanka also shared a photo of her standing alongside father President Donald Trump and husband Jared. Twitter’s reaction was just as harsh.

What an amazing year it has been for us all. Happy #FathersDay to these two incredible dads! pic.twitter.com/z8OZu5Vs8G — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017

One of the most prevalent responses were Twitter users who shared photos of Ivanka with her father and implied the two were involved in a sexually inappropriate relationship. You may see an example of the photos shared and the comments on Twitter in the link.

2 dads being investigated by the FBI. Great indeed — Scott???? (@stlredbirds85) June 18, 2017

What do you get a father who's about to be imprisoned? ???? — Alt. Sean Spicer (@AltUSPressSec) June 18, 2017

Y'all gonna ask for adjoining cells? — BlackFilmsonNetflix (@blknetflix) June 18, 2017

It may be their last #fathersday as free men. So, take pictures. — Pat W Dougherty (@CineMaverickPat) June 18, 2017

The insults came fast and furious and some used Melania Trump’s past as a model to disrespect the First Lady. The responses then devolved into a back and forth between who was the better First Lady, Michelle Obama or Melania Trump. Here are a few tweets that were left in response to Melania Trump’s simple Father’s Day message.

Lol some First Lady! Geesus what an embarrassment! Least she has clothes on! — Moosenlamb! (@t_pletch) June 18, 2017

Thank you Mrs. Trump! TY for your demeanor and leadership! What a great First Lady. Haven't had one since Jackie. — #MAGA Man (@poland_alan) June 18, 2017

Michelle Obama was classy, smart and wonderful. You, sir, have zero credibility! — Pinktigress (@RegisMom) June 18, 2017

She was a cow. Who…Even with dozens of stylists working for her. Looked like a cow NO matter what she wore! Class? None whatsoever! — Cali Trumper (@Cmcg61) June 18, 2017

Well, she didn't make a living taking her clothes off and doing softcore porn and didn't marry an old man for money. Sooooo — Nola (@NolaLegalmvp) June 18, 2017

Some then remarked on how short Melania Trump’s Father Day tweet was and suggested it was an indication of her true feelings towards the President.

It's so obvious it's an "obligatory" tweet. — Dacia (@DaciaOaks) June 18, 2017

Melania and Barron Trump make their big move to the White House – in time for Donald’s 71st birthday https://t.co/tI4NYhxFUw pic.twitter.com/nGVr0ICpVY — The Sun (@TheSun) June 12, 2017

What do you think about Melania’s and Ivanka’s Father’s Day tweets? Were you surprised to see things become contentious after the Congressional Baseball Game shooting? Please leave your comments below.

