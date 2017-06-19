Take The Poll: Trump Must Be Investigated For Obstruction Of Justice — Yes Or No? What’s Your Opinion?

On Friday, Donald Trump posted a message on his Twitter account that appeared to confirm that he was being investigated for obstruction of justice, as a Washington Post scoop had reported two days earlier. But on Sunday, Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers, appeared on a series of televised news talk shows to refute Trump, claiming that his client was not, in fact, under investigation after all.

The Post article published last Wednesday, and accessible at this link, reported that after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, the bureau quickly opened an investigation into whether the move, or other actions by Trump, constituted obstruction of justice. Comey was leading the investigation into whether the Trump 2016 Presidential campaign cooperated with Russian officials and Russia carried out a computer hacking operation designed to tilt the election in Trump’s favor.

Trump essentially confessed that he fired Comey in order to forestall the Russia investigation, telling NBC News interviewer Lester Holt in nationally televised broadcast that “this Russia thing” was among his motivations for firing Comey. In addition, according to a report in the New York Times, Trump told two top Russian officials in an Oval Office meeting the very day after he fired Comey that he “faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Prior to being fired, Comey had informed Trump that he was not, himself, a target of the FBI Russia investigation. But according to the Post, by terminating Comey’s job, Trump made himself a target. Two days after the Post story ran, and with no official confirmation from Special Counsel Robert Mueller — himself a former FBI director who is now overseeing the Russia investigation and, according to reports, the investigation into Trump’s possible obstruction — Trump issued the following statement via his Twitter account.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

But Sekulow on Sunday said that Trump did not mean what he appeared to say the message.

“There’s a limitation on Twitter, as we all know,” Sekulow told CNN, adding that Trump’s “response was as it related to the Washington Post report. He cannot in a Twitter statement include all of that in there…. That’s it. Simple explanation.”

Also on Sunday, Trump pointed to a new poll that showed, he claimed, that his approval rating had surpassed that of President Barack Obama. Trump cited a Rasmussen Reports poll stating that Trump’s approval rating had reached 50 percent, a number he said was higher than Obama’s.

But Trump was wrong. In fact, on June 18, 2009, the equivalent day in Obama’s first term, his approval rating in the conservative-leaning Rasmussen poll stood at 55 percent.

