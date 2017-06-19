The power of math can be a magical thing, as seen from this shocking new America’s Got Talent audition.

America’s Got Talent will feature another magician act on Tuesday night’s episode, as seen by a new sneak peek audition released Monday. Magician Tom London, 25, introduces himself to judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell in the clip, and he has big plans.

“It’s always been my dream to create the best magic show Vegas has ever seen, that people would travel around the world to go and see,” Tom reveals.

He says that his biggest inspiration in life was his father.

“It’s been my dad. My whole life I’ve just grown up wanting to be like him. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m about to try to do,” he admits.

As Tom begins his big America’s Got Talent audition, he asks the audience to take out their cellphones. After a few seconds, the phones all flash red then white then blue repeatedly, to which Howie asks how he is doing that. Tom speaks on how in today’s world everyone is connected through their phones, yet we are also connected on a deeper level.

Most of the phones go back to normal, but a few remain red, and Tom asks the judges to pick three audience members with the red phones to come up on stage. The judges do as they are told, and the audience members are instructed to select three different numbers. Tom asks the first one how many No. 1 selling artists Simon has on his record label, and she answers 53. Tom asks America’s Got Talent host Tyra Banks to put 53 into the calculator on her phone.

Tom then asks the second audience member to guess how many millions of records Mel B sold as a member of the Spice Girls. She says 102, and Tom asks Tyra to multiple 53 by 102. For the third audience member, Tom asks her to guess when Heidi first started modeling. She says 1987, and Tom tells Tyra to multiply by 87. Finally, Tom asks Tyra to randomly add a seven or eight digit number. The final solution is 73,928,547.

Our queen. ???? #AGT A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Then the grand reveal goes down. He throws it to a clip filmed before his America’s Got Talent audition, and on a white board, he reveals the exact same number: 73,928,547. The audience is clearly in shock. Reactions from the judges are not featured in the clip, but suffice to say it clearly impressed the crowd!

This season of America’s Got Talent has already featured some magicians and illusionists. Before Tom, there were identical twin magicians Tony and Jordan, escape artist Demian Aditya, and visualist Will Tsai, who each made it through to the Judge Cuts. It remains to be seen if Tom London will also make it to the next round, so you’ll have to watch America’s Got Talent on Tuesday.

Season 12 of America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]