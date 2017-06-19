As Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra continue to chronicle their journey as parents on Teen Mom OG, fans are wondering where their oldest daughter, Carly, has been.

Years ago on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, Lowell and Baltierra chose adoption for their now-8-year-old daughter, Carly, in hopes of the child being better off with someone more stable. A short time later, Teresa and Brandon Davis were named as the child’s adoptive parents, and the group agreed to an open adoption.

Although things between the group went well for the first couple of years, the Davis family hasn’t been seen on Teen Mom OG for a while and during a recent episode of Season 6, Teresa and Brandon requested that Lowell and Baltierra stop discussing Carly on television and on their social media pages.

In response to the request, via In Touch Weekly, Tyler Baltierra informed his father the he was not open to changing his ways. As he explained, he shares his life story for the past several years and has no plans to stop spreading the word about adoption and his family. He even said that he would continue to express how he feels about Carly and his relationship with the Davis family, despite the consequences that may be involved.

Among those consequences was the possibility of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra losing their visitation rights with their firstborn child.

A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Following the on-air comments, it is unclear whether or not Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been stripped of their visitation rights. That said, Lowell shared a photo of Carly on social media on Sunday in honor of Father’s Day, despite the wishes of the Davis family.

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

After the photo was shared, several fans and followers slammed Catelynn Lowell for continuing to showcase Carly online after her adoptive parents suggested she and Tyler Baltierra refrain from doing so.

To see more of Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and their co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Simon Saran, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Amber Portwood, and Matt Baier, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]