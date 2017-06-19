WWE Rumors: A Second Huge ‘SummerSlam’ Announcement Being Made This Week On ‘SmackDown Live’

Wrestling fans can’t wait to see what kind of SummerSlam announcement is made by Roman Reigns tonight on Monday Night Raw, but there is much more coming. It appears as if WWE knows that they really need to do something to help falling ratings and they’re planning on making the end of the summer pay-per-view (PPV) the second biggest event of the year. That’s why a second SummerSlam announcement is on the way this week, and it will be delivered on SmackDown Live.

There has been a lot of speculation as to what Reigns’ announcement could be, but WWE isn’t stopping there. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Daniel Bryan is confirmed to return this week as the General Manager of SmackDown Live, and he could deliver a second piece of big news for SummerSlam.

According to F4W Online, Bryan’s return will come with a big-time reveal for SummerSlam as SmackDown‘s way of answering Monday Night Raw. Whatever Roman Reigns reveals tonight, Bryan is going to use his return as a way to counteract that announcement.

While there is no true way of knowing what these announcements will be before they happen, it certainly does appear as if WWE wants SummerSlam to be a huge event.

While there is not much room to even speculate on Daniel Bryan’s SummerSlam reveal, there are plenty of rumors flying about what Roman Reigns will have to say tonight.

Wrestling Rumors is reporting that Reigns is going to challenge the winner of Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar for a match at SummerSlam. This would have him facing off for the WWE Universal Title and looking to start a new program for whoever wins at Great Balls of Fire.

Another rumor flying around is a bit farfetched, and it involves the return of The Undertaker. Cageside Seats is reporting that WWE wants to build-up excitement that Reigns could challenge The Undertaker at SummerSlam, but it’s not known if it would actually happen.

If either one of those rumors come true tonight on Monday Night Raw, Daniel Bryan is going to have to have something huge to say Tuesday on SmackDown Live. WWE wants to make SummerSlam a gigantic PPV event, but they’ve got work to do.

WrestleMania is obviously the biggest wrestling event of every single year, and there is no mistake in anyone believing that. Now, WWE is looking to make one of their other big four PPVs a huge event as well, and it is definitely needed at this point in time. Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will have competing SummerSlam announcements beginning tonight, and it’s going to be interesting to see if Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live has the bigger news.

[Featured Image by WWE]